Australian Jason Day returned to the scene of his first US PGA Tour victory in a bid to rediscover form, and it would appear his luck is in this week.

Day is playing in the Bryon Nelson after a four-year absence, just a week after one of his worst rounds as a professional golfer when he carded an 80 final round at the Players Championship.

However, things are going much more favourably for Day this time around, with not even an errant drive to the cart path preventing him from making birdie.

After a wayward drive from the 11th tee at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas, the 2015 PGA Championship winner managed to chip from the concrete neatly onto the green in order to complete a par-4 birdie as he carded a two-under 68.

Day, who started the year as World No 1 before slipping to No 4 following his dismal Players Championship defence last weekend, could have been in an even better state had his fairway chip dropped and not ricocheted off the flag. Day also made eagle at the par-5 7th.

The 29-year-old Queenslander came to Dallas, Texas confident of dusting himself in the place where he bagged a two-shot win in 2010 for his maiden US tour title.

He said: “Whenever you go back to a course where you have won, it brings back great memories.

“The Byron Nelson was my first-ever victory on the PGA Tour and it will always be a special tournament for me.”

Also competing this week is the world No 1 Dustin Johnson, reigning Masters champion and defending Byron Nelson champion Sergio Garcia, and two-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, a Dallas local.

Day added: “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. I’m looking forward to playing against a great field.”

Day, who has an additional two top-10s as well as his victory from four starts at the Byron Nelson, will be hoping a success spell in Dallas will set him in good stead with the US Open coming in mid-June.

