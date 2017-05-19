When Zinedine Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez in the dugout at the Bernabeu less than 18 months ago, it's unlikely even he would have expected to enjoy quite the success he has.

The Real Madrid hero has proven the perfect fit at the club where he previously spent five years as a player and is on the verge of securing Los Blancos' first La Liga title since 2012.

On top of that, Zidane's men could create history by becoming the first team to retain the Champions League with victory over Juventus next week in Cardiff.

He is making this management malarky look easy so far and seems to have created the perfect atmosphere within the dressing room to get the very best out of his star men.

The 44-year-old didn't actually get off to the best of starts with all of his players, though.

Defender Raphael Varane has revealed his first encounter with the French legend before even became a Madrid player.

Zidane called up the then Lens ace to try and convince him to move to Spain, only to get hung up on by Varane.

During a Real Madrid TV documentary about his career so far, Varane admitted he wasn't completely convinced he was actually talking to Zidane so came up with an excuse to cut the conversation short.

"I answered the phone not knowing who it was," Varane said, as per Marca.

"I kept listening because I recognised his voice, and that it was Zidane.

"I told him we'd talk some other time, that I couldn't talk at that very moment because I was studying for university entrance exams.

"People later said I was crazy because I hung up on Zidane when he was trying to sign me."

Fortunately for Varane, his manager hasn't held a grudge over their brief first conversation.

The 24-year-old has made 37 appearances for Madrid so far this season and has formed a solid partnership alongside Sergio Ramos during Pepe's lengthy absence.

And Varane will be hopeful he can retain his place in the starting XI for Los Blancos' last two games of the season against Malaga on Saturday and Juventus on June 3.

