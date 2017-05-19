Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

The Undertaker will go down in history as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time and at some point or another, he is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and rightfully so.

He was a focal point in the company for many years, but we may have seen the last of him after his retirement gesture of Mark Calaway leaving The Deadman's iconic hat, coat, and gloves in the middle of the ring after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker gimmick came during a time where WWE was still trying to put over cartoon-style characters. Speaking recently on the Stone Cold podcast, Shane McMahon revealed how his father, Vince McMahon, came up with the gimmick.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Shane-O-Mac told Stone Cold that his dad came up with the idea of The Undertaker after a meeting with the late great Percy Pringle, better known as Paul Bearer, who mentioned that he was a mortician.

He said, according to Wrestling Inc: "It actually came through interviewing Percy because Vince [McMahon] and Pat [Patterson] specifically were talking like, 'well, give us something. We're thinking about different characters. Like what have you done in the past?'

Article continues below

"And Percy said he had done a couple of other things and he had done this and he mentioned he was a mortician and all of a sudden my dad just locked in on that. He said, 'you were a mortician? That's it! He's The Undertaker. You are Paul Bearer.' And it was born. That was it."

Shane-O-Mac also mentioned that no one else could have played The Undertaker other than Mark Calaway.

"It's iconic. No, I don't [think anyone else could have pulled off The Undertaker gimmick]. It also gets into Mark's temperament as a human being. That's who he is. He is Cool Hand Luke. He is the king of the locker room. He is that. Everything is measured and reserved. That's how he works.

"His punches are thrown for a reason, not just to throw punches in bunches, but thrown for specific reasons and things like that. Moves are not wasted, so that is who he is as an individual."

Would you like to see The Undertaker wrestle in one more match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms