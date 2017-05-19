GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Xabi Alonso.

When Xabi Alonso bossed Zinedine Zidane in Real Madrid training with naughty skill

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Xabi Alonso will draw the curtain on his illustrious career on Saturday by lifting the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich - what a way to finish.

Tributes have flooded in for the Spain international heading into his final game, with ex-Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard paying homage with a lovely video message.

"I just want to say a huge congratulations on your retirement," Gerrard said. "What a special career, a fantastic player.

Article continues below

"For me, probably the most enjoyable partner throughout my career as a midfielder. The best passer of a ball I've ever played with and you deserve all the accolades you get.

"What a special career for club and country. I'm very jealous of you having a World Cup winner's medal, I'm very jealous of you having league titles in Germany and Spain, but you deserve it mate."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

With mere hours remaining of his professional career, Alonso will inevitably be reflecting on all he has achieved over the past 18 years.

From winning the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 to European Championship and World Cup successes with Spain, the 35-year-old has done it all.

Alonso has plenty of memories to cherish, one being the time he humiliated Zinedine Zidane during a rondo in Real Madrid training four years ago.

Back in 2013, Alonso pulled off a brilliant no-look nutmeg on his then-manager to leave the Frenchman a bit red-faced. Check it out in the video below.

ALONSO BOSSES ZIDANE

Naughty. Zidane didn't look too impressed at first but then appeared to congratulate Alonso by shaking his hand.

The former Spain international will have no regrets about his time at the Bernabeu having won La Liga and Champions League, but the same can't be said for the rest of his career.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-XABI

In an interview with the Times, Alonso explained how he regrets not winning La Liga with Real Sociedad, the Premier League with Liverpool and the Champions League with Bayern.

"Maybe I have three," he said when asked about any regrets. "With Real Sociedad, my club, we were one game from winning La Liga [in 2002-03].

"With Liverpool we were so close to the Premier League. With Bayern, so close to the Champions League. But maybe that would be too much to ask, too perfect."

What a legend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Xabi Alonso
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Gareth Bale

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again