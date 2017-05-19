One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

WWE superstars receive heat all the time, whether it be from the crowd from something they say in the ring, or from the people in the back over failure to listen to instructions or messing up a spot in a segment.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks had a match against Alicia Fox and, much to the surprise of many, Fox picked up a clean win for what looks to be the start of a push for her for the first time in quite a while.

Former WWE women's champion Melina commented on the match, saying it was a compelling contest to watch due to Banks mocking Fox's relationship with cruiserweight division superstar Noam Dar during the match, giving Fox determination to win.

Melina tweeted: "People need2 have a broader viewpoint. There's a story being told here & THAT'S what is drawing me in. What if this was why Sasha lost. This wasn't mind games, it was mocking. It's underestimating ur opponent & fueling her determination to win.

"Thats just one of many possibilities of what could have happened. But it's got people reacting and talking. That's great booking to me."

While these kinds of comments might seem normal and probably wouldn't draw any attention, Melina's tweets were then liked by Lana, which many fans took as The Ravishing Rusian bashing The Boss for her loss. This caused her to tweet the following:

"Let me clarify when I liked @RealMelina tweets. I think Sasha is a game changer wrestler. I also think this gets more eyes on the story ????"

Banks then tweeted what looked to be a response to Lana's comment, saying: "When you are confident in your own talent and abilities you have no reason too tear down others."#LegitBoss"

The hashtag 'BL2017' began circulating around and was used by Summer Rae and Sasha Banks and others, which many believe means 'Block Lana 2017'. The Ravishing Russian then tweeted how she would block anybody that sent her a negative comment.

This tweet has since been deleted, but it did read, according to Wrestling Inc: "Also I will block the hate. I've said this many times before. I put my hater blockers on. I'll block people that tweet lies or mean remarks."

Some of the 'BL2017' tweets have since been removed as well.

There could be a more underlying issue to what meets the eye in this situation, but we're unlikely to see the WWE address it anytime soon. They probably won't even address it in a storyline since Banks is on RAW while Lana competes on SmackDown Live.

Do you think Sasha Banks has heat on Lana? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

