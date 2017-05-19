GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Eyes on the ball: Laura Robson didn't let her opponent distract her.

Laura Robson faced one of her weirdest opponents ever yesterday

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Laura Robson was yesterday put to shame in one of the lesser known statistics seen in tennis matches these days - push ups.

The Brit was facing up against Rika Fujiwara, a Japanese qualifier, who decided that Robson wasn't proving to be enough of a physical challenge in resorting to some amusing exercises at several breaks in the play.

Among the bemused onlookers to the strange scenes was CoCo Vandeweghe‏, ranked 19 in the world, who tweeted: “Push up game strong for two sets.”

Article continues below

Robson herself replied after the match: “Honestly she did more push-ups in the second set than I've done in the last year.”

It could be argued that 864th-ranked Fujiwara, 35, maybe could've put more of her energy into her on-court performance - as she fell 6-1 6-3 to the British star at the $60K ITF championship in her native Japan.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Robson, who last year made her comeback onto the circuit after major problems with her wrist, disclosed at the turn of the year how seeing a sports psychologist has helped her in rediscovering her form this season.

She said: “I’ve started working with a really good guy but it’s not an overnight change, and he’s the first one to say that.

“You have to commit to this sort of thing. In the past, I’ve been a bit skeptical about it but I’m now at the stage where I’ll try anything.”

You can watch the strange antics in the video below.

Yep - not that normal.

Robson was tipped for great things in English tennis, but injuries hampered her progression, and ever since bursting onto the scene several years ago, she's failed to live up to the expected hype.

However, she's been in the headlines once again this week, but not really for the reasons she would have liked.

At least her opponent was getting fit during the game, in her own special way.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Laura Robson
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again