Laura Robson was yesterday put to shame in one of the lesser known statistics seen in tennis matches these days - push ups.

The Brit was facing up against Rika Fujiwara, a Japanese qualifier, who decided that Robson wasn't proving to be enough of a physical challenge in resorting to some amusing exercises at several breaks in the play.

Among the bemused onlookers to the strange scenes was CoCo Vandeweghe‏, ranked 19 in the world, who tweeted: “Push up game strong for two sets.”

Robson herself replied after the match: “Honestly she did more push-ups in the second set than I've done in the last year.”

It could be argued that 864th-ranked Fujiwara, 35, maybe could've put more of her energy into her on-court performance - as she fell 6-1 6-3 to the British star at the $60K ITF championship in her native Japan.

Robson, who last year made her comeback onto the circuit after major problems with her wrist, disclosed at the turn of the year how seeing a sports psychologist has helped her in rediscovering her form this season.

She said: “I’ve started working with a really good guy but it’s not an overnight change, and he’s the first one to say that.

“You have to commit to this sort of thing. In the past, I’ve been a bit skeptical about it but I’m now at the stage where I’ll try anything.”

Robson was tipped for great things in English tennis, but injuries hampered her progression, and ever since bursting onto the scene several years ago, she's failed to live up to the expected hype.

However, she's been in the headlines once again this week, but not really for the reasons she would have liked.

At least her opponent was getting fit during the game, in her own special way.

