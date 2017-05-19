On Thursday, it was announced that LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis were named to the All-NBA First Team.

Outside of possibly Davis, there weren't really any surprises with those selections, as all five players are superstars and turned in outstanding seasons.

Harden was the only unanimous first-team selection, while Westbrook and James each appeared on the first-team on 99 of the 100 ballots.

But, even without the unanimous selection, LeBron's first-team honor puts him in rarified air, as he is now tied with two NBA legends for the most-ever first-team selections.

Both Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone made 11 All-NBA First Teams (via ESPN.com), and now LeBron has accomplished the feat at the age of 32.

Even Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players ever to play the game, only made the All-NBA First Team 10 times, but he did retire for two seasons at the height of his career.

Still, it's probably a safe bet at this point that LeBron will one day (maybe even as soon as next year) hold the record by himself, as he's showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

In fact, the Cavaliers superstar has been dominating opponents this postseason, leading Cleveland to a 9-0 playoff record so far.

Now holding a 1-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron is playing some of the best basketball he's ever played, which caused Boston coach Brad Stevens to say James has only gotten better with age:

"I just said in the coaches meeting right before we left," Stevens said. "It's hard to believe but he's better than when I got into the league. A lot better. And just... as you get older, you gain more experiences you see more things. I didn't think he could get any better after that but he is, he's a good player."

Stevens is understandably concerned, as he has to try to figure out a way for his team to slow down a motivated and dominant King James or else face elimination from the postseason.

Though LeBron now has 11 All-NBA first-team selections, it's a safe bet that he's not focusing on that number right now.

No, the number he's likely fixated on is four - as in he wants to win his fourth NBA title this postseason. Based on the way he's playing right now - in four-game sweeps of the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors and Game 1 against the Celtics - it'll be tough to stop King James from earning his fourth ring this June.