Football

Michael Carrick reveals strange phone call he had before 2013 UCL match in Madrid

Back in 2013, Michael Carrick was distracted before one of the biggest games of the season - on the bus travelling to the Bernabeu.

Carrick was with his teammates on the way to their last-16 Champions League first-leg tie to face Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid when he took a rather bizarre phone call.

The hours before a huge game are considered sacred by most players and managers as they try to get themselves into 'the zone' prior to kick-off and ignore the outside world.

So you can imagine the panic on Carrick's face when his phone started ringing as the Red Devils made their way to Madrid's iconic stadium.

In an interview with Colin Murray for BBC's 5 Live, the 35-year-old revealed that a friend from home had no idea he was about to play against one of the best teams in the world.

When talking about what little interest some of his best friends have in football, Carrick recalled the bizarre conversation.

"They're rugby lads, so they kind of watch football, but they don't watch football if you know what I mean. They're not football fans," as per The Mirror.

"This sums it up - it was 2013, it was about quarter to seven. I was on the team coach and my phone rang, and I couldn't answer it because I was on my way to the game.

Real Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

"So I've text him [Carrick's friend] back and he's gone: 'Call me. Call me.'

"So, I've quickly rang him on the sly on the bus, and I hate doing that.

"He went: 'How're you doing? What's happening?'

"I'm like: 'What do you want?'

"He went: 'Ah nothing, I'm just seeing what's going on?'

"I said: 'I'm just pulling into the Bernabeu, we've got Real Madrid in the Champions League.'

Real Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

"He went: 'Oh right, OK, good luck then.'

"He didn't have any clue we were playing.

"Like, they obviously support me 100 per cent, but the fact he didn't really know what was going on was fantastic."

Carrick and co. went on to pick up a respectable 1-1 draw vs Madrid before losing the second leg 2-1 and exiting the competition.

Manchester United v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The former England international remains a key part of the United team today.

Carrick, who is set to have a testimonial later this year, is expected to be offered a one-year extension to stay at Old Trafford after proving himself to be a useful asset to Jose Mourinho today.

Topics:
Michael Carrick
Football

