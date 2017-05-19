GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

david james middlesbrough 2005.

What happened when Stuart Pearce played David James upfront v Middlesbrough in 2005

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Only three players have made more Premier League appearances than the retired England goalkeeper David James: Frank Lampard, Gareth Barry and Ryan Giggs.

He played a total of 572 matches in England’s top flight for Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Manchester City and Portsmouth between 1992 and 2010.

And James worked under plenty of colourful coaches during that time, including Harry Redknapp and Stuart Pearce.

Article continues below

Cast your minds back to May 2005, because we’re about to reminisce over one of the greatest incidents in Premier League history.

James was playing in goal for Man City against Middlesbrough on the final day of the 2004-05 campaign and the scores were level at 1-1 with just minutes left to play. Kiki Musampa had cancelled out Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink’s first-half opener and City would qualify for the UEFA Cup, at the expense of Boro, if they scored a late equaliser.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Stuart Pearce went mental and put James upfront

It was the 88th minute and Pearce had one final substitute to make; one last roll of the dice.

But nobody could have predicted what he was about to do next.

Despite the fact Pearce had Jon Macken - you know, an actual forward - on the bench, the English coach instead decided to sub on second-choice ‘keeper Nicky Weaver.

Eh?

Weaver ran on in place of Claudio Reyna while James, to the complete surprise of everybody inside the Etihad Stadium, donned an outfield players’ shirt and went upfront.

Manchester City v Middlesbrough

Pure comedy and absolute carnage

The next few minutes were a mixture of pure comedy and absolute carnage.

James, all 6ft 4in of him, made a nuisance of himself in an attempt to help City find the winner.

He had a couple of touches in and around the Boro penalty box and took out two opponents with horrendously mistimed challenges.

James was inside the penalty area when City were awarded a dramatic late penalty after Franck Queudrue handled the ball inside the box, but Pearce allowed Robbie Fowler to take the spot-kick.

The Liverpool legend missed, however, and James continued to put himself about upfront.

His big moment came right at the death.

The ball fell to him on the edge of the box and he must have seen his name in lights because he went for the first-time volley.

But rather than smashing the ball past Mark Schwarzer, James hilariously sliced his shot before conceding a free-kick with a ridiculous tackle.

Watch the highlights here…

Pearce explained his decision after the match

"I sat at home on Saturday night and thought to myself: 'What shall I do if we're drawing the game late on and need to hit it long?'" Pearce told reporters, per the Guardian, after the match. "I've got a good striker in Jon Macken, who is really disappointed, but I wanted to unsettle them and in some ways it did.

Manchester City v Middlesbrough

“It unsettled everyone . . . them and us."

No wonder we haven’t seen Pearce back in the Premier League since he left City in 2007.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
League One
David James
Championship
League Two

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again