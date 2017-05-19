The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t have a great season, to say the least. They ended the year with a 31-51 record, leaving them 10 games out of the Western Conference playoffs.

Even with young stars like Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine, the Timberwolves couldn’t gain any traction in the West and once again found themselves in the NBA Draft lottery.

Even Towns couldn’t catch a break, as he found out on Thursday that he had been snubbed from the All-NBA teams despite averaging an impressive 25.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

A frustrated Towns took to social media on Thursday evening, sending out a sleeping emoji on Twitter and a pair of messages on Snapchat:

The first snap from Towns says “Being disrespected is nothing new to me” and the second is just an image of a gas pump, which implies he’ll use the snub as fuel to get better this offseason.

Exactly what disrespect Towns has been shown during his career is unclear, as he was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after spending a year at Kentucky.

He also earned the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award after his first season in the league, so one could argue that not making an All-NBA team this year is the first time Towns hasn’t had something go his way on a basketball court.

Still, the All-NBA drought likely won't last long for KAT, as he has already proven he's one of the NBA's best big men. In addition to his outstanding points and rebounds averages, Towns also knocked down 36.7 percent of his three-point shots - an impressive total for the versatile young center.

Even Devin Booker - KAT's former Kentucky teammate who will soon challenge for All-NBA spots himself - thought his friend was snubbed, taking to Twitter to call out the league:

The fact of the matter is that Towns still has a lot of career left ahead of him, and if the Timberwolves can improve on last year's record, more eyes will be drawn to the way he plays.

Right now, the T-Wolves toil away in relative obscurity, so Towns isn't often seen by many of the media members on the East Coast.

But, armed with the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Minnesota will have a chance to add another solid young player to its core of young talent. From there, it'll be up to KAT and coach Tom Thibodeau to lead the Wolves to new heights in the coming years.