Football

Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez reacts hilariously after being nutmegged by Gabriel in Arsenal training

Football News
Alexis Sanchez knows more than anyone just how frustrating it is when Arsenal drop points in matches they shouldn’t.

The Gunners have been outmatched by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this season, but it’s the draws at home to Middlesbrough and the defeats to West Brom and Crystal Palace that really hurt.

And Sanchez, who has cut an irritated figure on the pitch at times in the campaign, believes a side as quality as Arsenal’s simply shouldn’t be so complacent.

"Sometimes when I look at the team we have and the players here... because when it comes to winning the Premier League we often lose or draw against teams at home when we are superior," he told Sky Sports, per Goal.

"Sometimes the frustration more than anything is about the fact we could be challenging for the Premier League title.

"I've always said we have great players here, it's just about having the mentality of being a great player and going out on to the pitch already thinking about winning.

"That's what we've done in the last three games. We had the mentality to win at all costs and we won and we won well."

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-SUNDERLAND

Arsenal's unlikely top four bid

Arsenal need some help this weekend if they are to qualify for the Champions League. Arsene Wenger’s side must beat Everton on Sunday and hope that Liverpool fail to win against Middlesbrough.

No doubt Arsenal supporters will be looking for an inspired performance from Sanchez, who has scored five goals in his past three matches.

Sanchez was humiliation in Arsenal training

The Chilean is in red hot form but he had a moment to forget during a training session this week.

Sanchez was the unfortunate man stuck in the middle of a rondo. But when the ball was passed to Gabriel, he sensed an opportunity to get the ball.

p1bggeirp81nf7v2pb0a1mq81ep09.jpg

Gabriel didn’t just stun Sanchez but the rest of the participants by what he did next.

The Brazilian defender nutmegged Sanchez with a no-look touch. Whether he meant it or not is up for debate.

p1bggem5jg1m2t59h17ca1co7189jb.jpg

Hysteria quickly broke out. One Arsenal player can be heard saying, "Oh my God!"

p1bggemh1b3gh26d1eqk42k1mjdd.jpg

Sanchez, upon realising that his humiliating moment had been caught on film, made a gesture as if to say, ‘make sure that video doesn’t appear on social media’.

p1bggemrcs16kt1vor76iv3m1btpf.jpg

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, that’s exactly what’s happened. Check it out below.

Will Arsenal finish in the top four? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Gabriel Paulista
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Gabriel Paulista
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

