Watch: WWE NXT superstar suffers bad injury during live event match

Injuries happen in the world of wrestling. It's always disheartening when they do occur, but it's a natural part of the business.

WWE's NXT division hosted a live event in Highland Heights, Kentucky on Thursday night, with several NXT superstars taking part on the card including the likes of Drew McIntyre, Hideo Itami, Bobby Roode, Sanity, and #DIY.

#DIY and Sanity clashed against one another to prepare themselves for NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday, but a nasty injury occurred during the contest which could put one of the matches at the NXT special event at Allstate Arena this weekend in jeopardy.

The match started off well and progressed to a point where Sanity's Eric Young and Wolfe were outside of the ring. It was at this point where #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa attempted a flying knee off the ring apron. However, he hurt his left knee in the process.

According to reports via Wrestling Inc, a referee ran over and quickly threw up the X signal, resulting in the match being stopped and being ruled a no-contest. An upset Ciampa was able to hop on his right leg to the back by himself, but was heard yelling: "Get me the f--k out of here." Johnny Gargano, Ciampa's tag team partner, was seen looking seriously concerned about his partner.

As you can see in the slow-motion footage below, it looks as though Ciampa has picked up a very nasty injury, putting his status for Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Chicago event in serious doubt. His left leg slips on the mat below, which may have been the cause of the injury.

At the event, #DIY are scheduled to face The Authors of Pain in a ladder match for the NXT tag team championship, but with Ciampa's injury on Thursday night, that clash now looks unlikely to happen.

Fans will be hoping Ciampa won't be out for long if he has to miss any time at all, as #DIY are an excellent tag team, a strong fan favorite amongst NXT fans, and are not far away from earning themselves a call-up to the main roster shows.

