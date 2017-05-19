David Wicks caused quite the splash earlier in the week as he showed his commitment to the cause at the NCAA Championship across the pond.

The Brit was impressing for Jacksonville as the American college attempted to qualify for their maiden NCAA finals appearance.

On the final day of regionals at Baton Rouge, Wicks found himself in in a tough situation as he reached the 13th hole.

Article continues below

Once he had successfully marked his ball, Wicks accidentally dropped it whilst reaching for the scorecard - resulting, of course, in it rolling into the water via his foot.

NCAA laws make it clear that in the event of a player's ball entering a water hazard, they must retrieve it themselves or be penalised two strokes.

Article continues below

Faced with a window of five minutes to rescue his ball, Wicks duly stripped down and jumped in to try and find the missing culprit - though his efforts proved to be in vain and the penalty was exacted.

However, the Brit recovered from the disappointment to lead Jacksonville to the finals - stroking par holes five consecutive times.

You can watch the crazy turn of events in the video below.

You cannot fault his commitment to the sport and his team, especially given the difficulty of the task at hand.

You can read the full extent of the story and what actually happened in the below tweet.

Quite an unforgettable moment on the golf course.

His college then beat Northwestern in a play-off to reach the NCAA showpiece.

Of the extraordinary sequence of events, Wicks stated: "I was determined to redeem myself, that wasn't the way I was going out."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms