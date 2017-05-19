GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Video of Mesut Ozil bossing Barcelona during his Real Madrid days emerges

Arsenal have just two games left to play this season and we are still no closer to finding out whether Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will still be at the club in August.

Wenger's contract is up in the summer and although Ozil and Sanchez have another 12 months to go on theirs, the Gunners will not want to risk letting them leave for free.

Ozil, in particular, has received a huge amount of criticism yet again this season for failing to turn up in the big games as Arsenal look unlikely to finish the current campaign in the top four.

Almost every time Wenger's men have lost on the big stage this season, fingers have pointed at Ozil's lack of contribution.

However, Ozil hasn't always shied away when his team has needed him the most.

Of course, before moving to north London the German international spent three years at Real Madrid and featured in plenty of El Clasicos against Barcelona.

And a video has re-emerged to show just how destructive Ozil actually was against the Catalan giants.

As you can see by watching the video below, the 28-year-old seemed to really enjoy playing against Madrid's fiercest rivals.

Real Madrid's German midfielder Mesut Oz

Pinging perfect cross-field passes is something Arsenal fans are already accustomed to seeing but the confidence to perform so many twists and turns is particularly impressive.

At one point, Ozil leaves Eric Abidal for dead with a brilliant Cruyff turn (1:08).

A bit later on (1:22) the attacking midfielder came close to scoring one of the best ever El Clasico goals with a thunderous effort from distance that bounced off the underside of the bar.

After watching that, you can understand why some pundits have been so critical of Ozil during his time at Arsenal.

The former Madrid star has still contributed 12 goals and 13 assists this season but if he does decide to extend his stay at the Emirates, Gunners fans will be expecting to see the Ozil that bossed Barcelona rather than the 'invisible man' who has struggled to turn up on the big occasion so often for them.

