Steve Cooper’s England side will take on Spain this evening in the final of the European Under-17 Championship.

England Young Lions have been mightily impressive in Croatia, finishing top of a group that included the Netherlands, Ukraine and Norway and then beating the Republic of Ireland and Turkey in the quarter-finals and semis respectively.

The senior England side might not have won anything since 1966 but their youth teams regularly show promise. England emerged victorious at the 2010 and 2014 Under-17 Championships and last year, the Under-21 team won the Toulon Tournament.

It’s what makes England’s struggle at the senior ranks all that much harder to stomach.

No doubt Gareth Southgate will be keeping an eye on this evening’s final. Manchester City’s Jadon Sancho will have caught his attention, the youngster netting five goals in the tournament including a brace against Holland.

Cooper wouldn’t mind a repeat of the 2010 final, in which England beat Spain 2-1 thanks to goals from Andre Wisdom and Connor Wickham.

GiveMeSport has a look at the squad that played in Liechtenstein. Seven years on, you might not have even heard of some of the players…

Sam Johnstone

Then: Manchester United

Now: Manchester United (on loan at Aston Villa)

Bruno Pilatos

Then: Middlesbrough

Now: Ytterhogdals IK

Luke Garbutt

Then: Everton

Now: Everton

Conor Coady

Then: Liverpool

Now: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nathaniel Chalobah

Then: Chelsea

Now: Chelsea

Andre Wisdom

Then: Liverpool

Now: Liverpool (on loan at Red Bull Salzburg)

Will Keane

Then: Manchester United

Now: Hull City

George Thorne

Then: West Bromwich Albion

Now: Derby County

Benik Afobe

Then: Arsenal

Now: Bournemouth

Saido Berahino

Then: West Bromwich Albion

Now: Stoke City

Robert Hall

Then: West Ham United

Now: Oxford United

Ben Gibson

Then: Middlesbrough

Now: Middlesbrough

Jack Butland

Then: Birmingham City

Now: Stoke City

Tom Thorpe

Then: Manchester United

Now: Rotherham United

Josh McEachran

Then: Chelsea

Now: Brentford

Ross Barkley

Then: Everton

Now: Everton

Connor Wickham

Then: Ipswich Town

Now: Crystal Palace

Luke Williams

Then: Middlesbrough

Now: Scunthorpe United

Class of 2010

Barkley, Butland and Berahino, Chalobah and Afobe are the most recognised names from the list, while Gibson was called up to the senior squad earlier in the year.

John Peacock was the coach at the time. Peacock, who still works for the FA, also nurtured Raheem Sterling and Danny Welbeck during his role.

England supporters will no doubt hope the class of 2017 produces a few more gems.

Do the FA do a good enough job of helping young England players? Let us know in the comments section below!

