England celebrate.

England's squad that won the European Under-17 Championship in 2010: Where are they now?

Steve Cooper’s England side will take on Spain this evening in the final of the European Under-17 Championship.

England Young Lions have been mightily impressive in Croatia, finishing top of a group that included the Netherlands, Ukraine and Norway and then beating the Republic of Ireland and Turkey in the quarter-finals and semis respectively.

The senior England side might not have won anything since 1966 but their youth teams regularly show promise. England emerged victorious at the 2010 and 2014 Under-17 Championships and last year, the Under-21 team won the Toulon Tournament.

It’s what makes England’s struggle at the senior ranks all that much harder to stomach.

No doubt Gareth Southgate will be keeping an eye on this evening’s final. Manchester City’s Jadon Sancho will have caught his attention, the youngster netting five goals in the tournament including a brace against Holland.

Cooper wouldn’t mind a repeat of the 2010 final, in which England beat Spain 2-1 thanks to goals from Andre Wisdom and Connor Wickham.

GiveMeSport has a look at the squad that played in Liechtenstein. Seven years on, you might not have even heard of some of the players…

Sam Johnstone

Then: Manchester United
Now: Manchester United (on loan at Aston Villa)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship

Bruno Pilatos

Then: Middlesbrough
Now: Ytterhogdals IK

Luke Garbutt

Then: Everton
Now: Everton

Conor Coady

Then: Liverpool
Now: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nathaniel Chalobah

Then: Chelsea
Now: Chelsea

Chelsea v Brentford - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Andre Wisdom

Then: Liverpool
Now: Liverpool (on loan at Red Bull Salzburg)

Will Keane

Then: Manchester United
Now: Hull City

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

George Thorne

Then: West Bromwich Albion
Now: Derby County

Benik Afobe

Then: Arsenal
Now: Bournemouth

Saido Berahino

Then: West Bromwich Albion
Now: Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City - Premier League

Robert Hall

Then: West Ham United
Now: Oxford United

Ben Gibson

Then: Middlesbrough
Now: Middlesbrough

Jack Butland

Then: Birmingham City
Now: Stoke City

Stoke City v West Ham United - Premier League

Tom Thorpe

Then: Manchester United
Now: Rotherham United

Josh McEachran

Then: Chelsea
Now: Brentford

Ross Barkley

Then: Everton
Now: Everton

Everton v Watford - Premier League

Connor Wickham

Then: Ipswich Town
Now: Crystal Palace

Luke Williams

Then: Middlesbrough
Now: Scunthorpe United

Class of 2010

Barkley, Butland and Berahino, Chalobah and Afobe are the most recognised names from the list, while Gibson was called up to the senior squad earlier in the year.

John Peacock was the coach at the time. Peacock, who still works for the FA, also nurtured Raheem Sterling and Danny Welbeck during his role.

England supporters will no doubt hope the class of 2017 produces a few more gems.

Do the FA do a good enough job of helping young England players? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Liverpool
Chelsea
Football
Ross Barkley
Premier League
Arsenal
Steven Gerrard
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

