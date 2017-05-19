When WWE announced earlier this year that Kurt Angle would be returning to the company to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, fans started to get really excited.

Initially, Angle had said the WWE were only bringing him back for the Hall of Fame induction and that they would see how things go from there. Following his Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania 33 weekend, things quickly changed.

On the Monday Night RAW the following night after WrestleMania, Vince McMahon announced that following the departure of Mick Foley, The Olympic Hero would be the show's new general manager.

Now Angle is involved on RAW every week, fans are hoping it won't be long until they see him wrestle inside a WWE ring for the first time in over ten years. They may have to wait a little bit longer for that to occur.

According to Cageside Seats: "If Kurt Angle is to wrestle in WWE, it's likely it won't be until WrestleMania 34."

If Angle is to wrestle in the WWE again, he will have to pass the company's physical to show he still has the physical capability to put on the standard of performance which the company expects from their superstars each and every time they step in the ring.

Saving The Olympic Hero for WrestleMania would be a good way for the WWE to capitalize upon his first match with the company since his departure in 2006, and what could very well also be his last match before retirement. Keeping Angle out of in-ring action until then would only add further excitement.

As for not bringing him back sooner, other than the points mentioned above, another reason why could be that WWE doesn't feel there is anyone good enough available right now for Angle to feud and have a match inside the ring with. Big named superstars like Brock Lesnar and John Cena are currently away while other highly-rated superstars are preoccupied.

Nevertheless, WWE fans will eagerly wait for the in-ring return of The Olympic Hero, even if it means waiting until WrestleMania 34 next year, as they would just love to see Angle wrestle one more time for the WWE.

Do you think Kurt Angle deserves one more match in the WWE?

