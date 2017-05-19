Not just two extraordinarily gifted shooters but three. Not solely two burgeoning All Stars but four current behemoths in their absolute prime.

This isn’t the Cavaliers of LeBron’s first run in Cleveland or the Thunder of Kevin Durant’s past life. Reaching and hoping. The Warriors of 2016-17 were constructed with greatness, and nothing less, in mind.

“Strength in Numbers was legitimate,” ESPN-BT Sport pundit Jalen Rose declares. “Now it’s strength in All-Stars.”



And yet, even if Golden State edge onwards to a second ring in three years, we ask the question: will we ever love this team the way we loved the original? Feel as much affection we had for the group climbing to the top in unison rather than the one who parachuted in a little help to make the next ascent? Regard them with as much admiration as the original, and perhaps the best?