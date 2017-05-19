Official online NBA destination in the UK

How Kobe Bryant used Twitter to help a class avoid a final exam

As summer draws near, high school and college students from around the country are cramming for final exams that will determine whether they pass or fail their courses and what their GPA will look like.

The pressure is intense this time of year, but the summer provides a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel for students everywhere.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant knows a thing or two about pressure, having won five NBA championships during his legendary playing career. He also knows a thing or two about summer breaks, as the NBA season only carries over into June if you advance to the NBA Finals.

So, when a student tweeted at Bryant asking for his help to get him and his classmates out of a final exam, Kobe did what he has done so many other times over his career and stepped in to save the day.

The Twitter user, @WilliamPate36, tweeted a photo of him shaking his teacher's hand in front of a chalkboard that said that if Kobe retweeted the picture, the class wouldn't have to take a final:

Bryant became the classroom hero as he did indeed retweet the message, but added a message of his own, saying he hoped the student had an A in the class:

Kobe scored 60 points in his final NBA game, which was an incredible feat for the then-37-year-old. However, a 60 wouldn't have been so great on a final exam.

Fortunately for @WilliamPate36 and his classmates, though, they won't have to find out what they would have gotten on their finals, as the Black Mamba saved them from another grueling test.

With Kobe having 11.5 million followers, it's lucky for the student that Bryant saw the tweet at all, let alone decided to retweet it.

However, since the Mamba isn't currently in the middle of a long NBA postseason run, he has a little more free time on his hands, though he is staying busy with his many business ventures.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have been staying busy, too, as they try to rebuild their franchise from the ground up. Having hired Laker legend Magic Johnson as the team president, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team run some things by Kobe in the near future as well.

Perhaps they'll have him hang around their pre-NBA Draft workouts, where they'll try to decide whether or not to take UCLA standout Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick.

