Four special seasons by four outstanding players made some of the voting for this season's All-NBA teams pretty easy.

James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs are all MVP candidates and were simple choices as four of the top five players in the league this season.

The voters pretty much agreed, although only 96 of 100 voted for Leonard, while LeBron and Westbrook each had one holdout.

Meanwhile, Harden's candidacy for the first team was the only one that received unanimous support, as all 100 voters penciled him in for the honor.

No doubt he was one of the league's five best players this season as he switched to point guard under new coach Mike D'Antoni and had career numbers, scoring 29.1 points per game and a dishing out a league-best 11.2 assists. His 8.1 rebounds per contest were a career best by two boards per game over last season.

Still, one of Harden's bosses had some grumbling about the voting.

That's Daryl Morey, the team's general manager, making a snide remark.

In his tweet, he says: "Happy @JHarden13 (James Harden) was able to bounce back from his tough 29/8/6 performance last season to prove again he is one of the 15 best NBA players."

This is a snide remark that The Beard deserved to make one of the three All-NBA teams last season, when he averaged 29.0 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. At the time, those numbers were all career highs for Harden.

Since joining the Rockets via trade before the 2012-13 season, Harden had made All-NBA teams every year up until last season. He gained a third-team selection in 2012-13, and earned first-team nods in 2013-14 and 2014-15. That streak ended last season as Houston had a bit of an uneven year, finishing 41-41 and losing in the first round to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

In addition, Harden's defense gained some internet infamy last year, as montages of his lack of effort began to pop up online.

Still, his offensive proficiency was so strong that it's pretty easy to make an argument that Harden belonged on one of the All-NBA teams.

Instead, voters picked Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers, Klay Thompson of the Warriors and Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors for the six guard spots on the three teams.

There was no debate this season.