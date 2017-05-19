GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Rock.

The Rock comments on possibly running for president

Over a week ago, The Rock did a profile for GQ magazine where one of the questions which he was asked was if he would like to become president of the United States in 2020.

His answer was very simple, as he said: “I think that it's a real possibility.”

Since then, the internet has exploded with support towards The People's Champion making that transition to become the leader of the free world, and there was even a poll that produced a mock election between The Rock and the current president of the United States Donald Trump, which had some incredible results.

In a poll looking at the hypothetical election between the two, The Rock had 42 percent support over Trump's 37 percent, meaning if this did happen in 2020, the former WWE champion would become the new president.

The Rock appeared on the Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" on Thursday night to talk about his time with GQ and the question which has got everyone talking. You can watch the clip of his appearance on the show further down in this article.

The Great One said on "The Tonight Show": "The groundswell has been amazing and I have to tell you I’m so incredibly flattered. There’s a national poll that came out this week that brought together Republicans and Democrats in saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today to become president. I really have been blown away.

"A lot of people want to see a different leadership today — no, I’m sorry, not different, but a better leadership today. I think more poise, less noise. And I think over the years I’ve become a guy people relate to. I get up early at a ridiculous hour, I go to work, spend time with the troops, take care of my family, I love taking care of people, and I think that kind of thing resonates with people today.

“Three-and-a-half years is a long ways away, so we’ll see,” The Rock concluded.

Just like Trump's 'Make America Great Again', 'More Poise, Less Noise' could be making it's away onto a hat very soon and appearing in a store near you.

Do you want to see The Rock become president of the United States?

