There’s no doubt we’ve seen some brilliant sporting social media howlers over the years that have left us in stitches and the posters red faced.

Back in 2012, former professional road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong accidentally tweeted his phone number to the world whilst the admin of Everton’s official Twitter page wanted to let everyone know that he had the ‘best day out with the best sis in the world’ at the start of last year.

It now seems that betting firm Coral want to be in the mix for the biggest social media howler aswell after confirming that Conor McGregor’s proposed match up with Floyd Mayweather is edging ‘one step closer’ after the Irish MMA fighter had supposedly signed his side of the deal on Thursday.

Coral’s post included a picture of McGregor and what they thought was an image of Mayweather.

It wasn’t until after the tweet was uploaded that they realised that it wasn’t actually a shot of the five-division world champion and was, in fact, a picture of American rapper 50 Cent.

The post was later deleted leaving the betting firm to take light action, banning the user responsible from having ‘access to any vending machines for the foreseeable future.’

The tweet came after reports suggested that McGregor had officially signed a deal to fight retired boxer Mayweather after speculation mounted regarding whether the pair would actually meet inside the ring.

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, told the Telegraph that he is now starting to work on whether Mayweather would also like this to go ahead.

“The McGregor side is done, I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

"I've got one side done. If we can come to a deal [with Mayweather] the fight will happen."

McGregor himself later posted a statement via themaclife.com confirming that he had signed his side of the deal.

"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on.

"Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days."

If unbeaten Mayweather does agree to sign his half of the deal then this fight is expected to be one of the richest of all time.

Let’s just hope that if the 40-year-old does put pen to paper on the contract that Coral will this time use the right image when confirming it on their social media platforms.

