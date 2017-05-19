The 2016-17 All-NBA teams were announced on Thursday, and there were no surprises on the first team.

LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis all were named to the first team, with Harden earning his spot via a unanimous vote.

However, the questions start to emerge on the second and third teams, where some NBA stars have a legitimate gripe about not being named one of the league's 15 best players.

Stephen Curry, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert made the second team, while John Wall, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan rounded out the third team.

Even with those stars making up the three All-NBA teams, a potential fourth team would still feature plenty of talent, as there simply wasn't room for several deserving players. Here's what our hypothetical All-NBA fourth team would look like.

Guard: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers made the playoffs this year thanks in large part to the efforts of their leader, Damian Lillard, who averaged 27 points, 5.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Working alongside C.J. McCollum in Portland's star-studded backcourt, Lillard still stood out for the 41-41 Blazers.

Though Lillard and the Blazers were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, Lillard's fantastic regular season deserves some appreciation.

Guard: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

With Steph Curry and Kevin Durant earning All-NBA second-team honors and Draymond Green being named to the third team, it's easy to understand why voters may have had a bit of Warriors fatigue when it comes to Thompson.

However, the Golden State guard averaged a career-high 22.3 points and also put up 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per night. He also knocked down an impressive 41.4 percent of his three-point shots.

Though he was overshadowed by his star teammates this season, the Warriors still put up the NBA's best record, thanks in large part to Thompson's outstanding efforts.

Forward: Paul George, Indiana Pacers

George was one of the players most affected by not making an All-NBA team, as he is now ineligible to sign a "designated veteran" extension with the Pacers that would have been worth $70 million more than what another team could have offered him.

That pill is even tougher for the forward to swallow, as he definitely had an All-NBA type of season, averaging a career-high 23.7 points to go with 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Making matters worse for the Pacers is that they lost their biggest leverage toward keeping their star player, as George will likely test the free agency waters next offseason if he isn't traded in the middle of the year.

Forward: Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers could also lay claim to this spot, but Hayward gets the edge since he appeared in 73 games to Love's 60.

Like George above, Hayward also missed out on a chance to sign a "designated veteran" extension, meaning he now won't be leaving as much money on the table if he opts out of his contract this offseason.

After averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per night this season, Hayward will be a hot commodity on the free agency market this summer (with the Celtics likely interested in signing him) if he decides to go down that path.

Center: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Playing in relative obscurity in Minnesota didn't help Towns' shot at landing on an All-NBA team, as many East Coast media members rarely got a chance to see him play.

If they paid more attention to Towns, though, they would have noticed a player who averaged 25.1 points and 12.3 rebounds while appearing in all 82 of his team's games.

Towns was understandably upset about his snub, but it's probably a safe bet that he'll be named to plenty of All-NBA teams as his career continues to unfold.