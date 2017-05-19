GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger destroys Tony Adams in 12 words after his 'paper bag' comments

Arsene Wenger doesn't have many fans this season. The fans have been on his back since the new year and the pundits haven't been much kinder either.

And now it seems that his former players have joined in by sticking the boot in after former Arsenal captain Tony Adams made a few choice comments of his own.

The ex-skipper helped Wenger to win his first Premier League trophy in 1998 and has since embarked on a nomadic managerial career that has taken in spells with Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, and Azerbaijani club Gabala.

He is currently in charge of relegated Spanish side Granada, where he has lost every game he has been in charge of, and has even suffered the indignity of Real Madrid's Isco calling him a waiter when the two sides met earlier this month.

Now with a new book coming out, Adams cynically laid into his old manager by questioning his methods and saying that he "couldn't coach his way out of a paper bag."

Wenger may not be enjoying his finest season with Arsenal, but Adams' comments are nothing short of laughable, particularly when his own coaching career hasn't even come close to the level that Wenger operates on.

Adams explained that his comments were preventing him from making a return to his old club, but it seems that may not be the only problem as Wenger gave a scathing response when quizzed about what his former employee said about him.

"I do not give much importance to what Tony Adams says, honestly,” he said per the Daily Mirror.

Ouch, why don't you say what you really mean, Arsene!

Adams deserves a lot of respect for what he achieved as a player and for getting his life back on track after an addiction to alcohol, but his coaching career has been a non-starter and for him to lay into a man who has brought untold successes to Arsenal is not only disrespectful but downright not true.

Wenger's time at Arsenal may be coming to an end, but his legacy as a coach will live on for far longer than Adams' ever could.

