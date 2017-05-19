Erick Dampier and Vlade Divac might want to look away from this video unless they want devastating flashbacks from their playing days.

Shaquille O'Neal spent his career bullying lesser players in the paint, dominating the interior against some of the greatest athletes in the world.

It was often said that The Diesel was one of the hardest players in the world (probably the hardest) to officiate, because there was always so much contact, that referees could call a foul on pretty much any play.

In retirement, with no referees in sight, Shaq is a really big kid in a candy store.

Check out this video from Shaq playing pick-up ball as part of his 30-day fitness challenge, as he manhandles (or Shaq-handles?) a would-be defender, who happens to look like an everyday Joe.

Ladies and gentlemen, that's probably what it is like if one of us tried to guard Shaq.

I think we can all agree that it would've been great if the regular dude got up and threw the ball at Shaq, straight out of the playbook of the legendary Chris Dudley.

Offensive foul aside, that's the show of brute force which carried him through his career.

In tribute, let's have a look at some of Shaq's memorable moments against some of the world's best (and not some of the local YMCA's best).

Shaq is clearly enjoying retirement but is finding some time to squeeze in some basketball. Courtesy of TMZ, here he is in the driveway with his kids, knocking down a shot over his house.

Shaq also weighed in on the recent LaVar Ball controversy with Kristine Leahy on Colin Cowhed's show on FS1.

First, Charlamagne Tha God ripped Leahy for her role in the exchange with Ball, who was widely criticized for being disrespectful to Leahy, not looking at her during his appearance on the show, and also brushing off her suggestions that his Big Baller Brand should also market to women.

Shaq posted a tweet about the incident, saying "I Totally Don't Agree With You On This Topic!"

The Big Shaqtus also had some thoughts on Thursday's All-NBA voting, specifically with the exclusion of Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors from any of the first, second or third teams.

Here's Shaq's reaction:

Thompson was left off the team in favor first-team guards James Harden of Houston and Russell Westbrook of Oklahoma City, second-teamers Stephen Curry of Golden State and Isaiah Thomas of Boston, and third-teamers DeMar DeRozan of Toronto and John Wall of Washington.

Always keeping busy, that Shaq.