UFC and Dana White have backed themselves into an unnecessary corner in regards to the middleweight division, as champion Michael Bisping hasn’t fought since October 2016 when he made the first defence of the title he took from Luke Rockhold.

The return of Georges St-Pierre has thrown everything up in the air, as GSP claims he’s only willing to fight after October 2017 – meaning The Count will keep hold of his championship for an entire year after making only one defence.

INTERIM TITLES

However, Dana recently spoke out on the fight and claimed it’s been scrapped so that the division can have an active champion; stating the Englishman will battle Yoel Romero, someone many believe is the rightful contender in the first place.

While GSP and Bisping have brushed off those claims, fans have been quick to do some digging on some old comments Bisping made when Anderson Silva was the kingpin to overcome.

The most recent development has seen White claim an interim title may need to be created, but that’s something Bisping isn’t a fan of.

The interesting thing, though, is that back in 2010, Bisping was furious at The Spider and the UFC for putting the division on hold – for only five months – while they tried to put together a super fight with GSP; demanding that the organisation puts him in an interim title fight against Vitor Belfort.

2012 COMMENTS

At the time, he wrote: “Me vs. Vitor Belfort in January should be for the interim middleweight title.

“With [Chris] Weidman out, I think me vs. Vitor is a worthy interim title fight.

Way more worthy than Urijah Favor's 2354987th title shot, and I would defend my interim title against all-comers and keep the division moving.”

Fast forward around five years, and Bisping took clear shots at Romero for wanting an interim title shot against Silva, as well as Rockhold.

In April of this year, he said: “There’s been a lot of talk about interim titles lately, mainly from the two biggest crybabies in the division, Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero.

“Luke just started spinning his wheels, so we’ll leave him be until he figures out what the hell he’s angling for. Last week it was [Fabricio] Werdum, this week it’s whomever he can put over for an interim shot — I think he’s just turning up the volume to get some attention. Romero, on the other hand, is squarely in my crosshairs.

“All his bulls**t rantings about me taking the fight with Dan [Henderson], and he wants to turn around and ask for an interim title — with Anderson Silva, no less?? Could there be a bigger hypocrite? I think not.”

As you can imagine, the response has been unforgiving on Reddit, and you can read some of the fans’ thoughts on the story by clicking here.

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s interim comments now compared to 2012? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

