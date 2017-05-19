WWE has created some of the best factions in history. D-Generation X, The Shield, The Nation of Domination, Evolution, The Corporation, The Nexus, The Wyatt Family, and The Hart Foundation are just a few that have been created by the company.

One of the bigger factions that have eluded the WWE is the Bullet Club, which has been made famous in Japan. While fans have been treated to their own version of the faction with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows under the name 'The Club', it didn't feel the same because one key member was missing.

Recently, WWE released a gallery of unseen pictures from random backstage photo shoots, comprising of several different superstars, and one of those photos has caught fans' attention.

WWE posted a picture of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows with Finn Balor, who many fans know is the original leader of the Bullet Club. All three superstars were part of the Bullet Club at the same time while they were in Japan.

The Demon King has gone one step further by teasing a possible reunion of the Bullet Club by posting the picture out on his Twitter account.

This caused Anderson to respond with the following:

WWE fans would love to see Balor, Gallows, and Anderson reunite as the Bullet Club, and the company has already teased this possibility when they did a backstage segment with those three alongside Styles last year at SummerSlam.

They teased a possible 'Too Sweet' gesture between the four, but the former Universal champion did not get involved.

It's more realistic for Balor to join up with The Club than it is for Styles to return as The Phenomenal is currently working on SmackDown Live while The Demon King alongside Gallows and Anderson are on Monday Night RAW.

And now with Dean Ambrose on Monday nights thanks to the Superstar Shakeup, WWE is only a couple of moves away from potentially bringing back two fan-favorite factions on RAW for an ultimate showdown. The Shield vs The Club.

Bring Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins back together. Join Balor up with Gallows and Anderson. Let's us have The Shield vs The (Bullet) Club!

Do you think WWE should allow Finn Balor to team up with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows?

