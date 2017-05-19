The club Franck Ribery will join if Bayern sign Alexis Sanchez

It's set to be a summer of change for Bayern Munich. With the conclusion of the Bundesliga season this weekend, both Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm will be saying their goodbyes to the world of football and hanging up their boots.

Alonso may not have been at the club for too long, but losing him and long-term staple Lahm will hit the fans hard and whoever replaces them will have huge boots to fill.

Bayern will have no problems attracting big name players or offering them the kind of money it takes to get them on board, and recently they have been linked with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean's future is still very much up in the air in north London, and with only a year remaining on his deal he may decide to move on in order to win something other than the FA Cup.

The German giants will have their work cut out for them, though, as they won't be the only side eyeing him up, but should they manage to persuade him to swap London for Bavaria it will pave the exit for another veteran superstar.

Franck Ribery has been blighted with injury problems since linking up with the club back in 2007, but he has still managed to make 352 appearances, scoring 110 goals along the way to recording some serious success.

However, at the age of 34 he is now firmly in the autumn of his career and may be sacrificed for some younger blood to help safeguard their ongoing dominance.

He only penned a one-year extension to his contract five months ago, but according to French publication Le10Sport (via The Sun) Ribery knows that his days at the Alianz Arena could be numbered and will look to push though a return to Marseille to prolong his career.

Ribery spent two seasons with Marseille before he joined Bayern, where it is widely accepted that he began to establish himself as one of Europe's most exciting wingers.

Bayern won't let him go without a replacement, though, and with Sanchez being their first choice there is every chance that the veteran will still be at the club next term.

His contribution might be limited, though, as he has only recorded 21 appearances in the league this term as his ageing body continues to show its wear and tear.

