Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal has a theory about the Cavaliers and it seems silly

When you lose in the NBA playoffs, maybe it's not the best time to run your mouth about how good your team could've done against other teams.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards had a fantastic postseason by any statistical measure.

He averaged 24.8 points per game in his team's 13 playoff games, helping the team to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where the Wizards fell in seven games to the Boston Celtics.

In Monday night's clincher, which his team lost 115-105 on the road, Beal scored 38 points and looked every bit as comfortable as the veterans on the floor.

At 23, it's clear that Beal has arrived in his fifth season in the NBA after being a one-and-done prospect out of Florida. 

The St. Louis native should pair with John Wall and Otto Porter (if he stays with the Wizards) to form one of the league's best backcourts for many years to come.

However, in the day's after the team's playoff exit, Beal is showing a bit of a lack of maturity and self-awareness.

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

In a post-playoffs interview with Chris Miller of CSN, Beal said something that he very well might believe, but should probably keep to himself.

"Cleveland didn’t want to see us. I always said that. I felt like that’s the reason they didn’t play us in the second round. They didn’t want to see us in the second round," Beal said. "If they were going to go down, they were going to go down in the conference finals. They didn’t want to go down in the second round."

As the fourth seed, the Wizards played the top-seeded Celtics in the second round. The Cavaliers sputtered down the stretch, falling to the second seed and instead playing the Toronto Raptors in round two. The Cavs swept Toronto after sweeping the seventh-seeded Indiana Pacers in the first round.

"They knew that we would've given them that competitiveness and that challenge," Beal went on to say. "We were going to go out there and bring it every night, and try to win. We weren't going to be fazed by who is on the floor.

"It sucks. It just sucks."

After the Cavaliers destroyed Boston on the road in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Beal's words are looking even more suspect.

Here's guessing LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers really aren't that scared of the Wizards.

But don't worry Bradley, you'll probably get your chance at The King someday.

