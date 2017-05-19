Despite retiring from the sport in 2015 after an underwhelming final contest against Andre Berto, Floyd Mayweather remains the biggest name in boxing – and mixed martial arts too, according to the man himself.

Right now, all of the talk is surrounding Mayweather potentially coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor, with UFC president Dana White and the Notorious both confirming that a deal has been signed from their side.

MAYWEATHER LIMELIGHT

Money refused to acknowledge the deal when speaking at the press conference for the fight between Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh, and he diverted another big topic dominating the world of boxing.

Anthony Joshua.

The 27-year-old stopped Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium last month, cementing himself as the best heavyweight on the planet with many claiming that AJ could become the new face of boxing.

If he can manage to stay his usual, classy self when potentially going up against the likes of Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, it’d be extremely difficult to argue that claim.

Mayweather was responding to questions on whether Joshua can become the face of the sport taking over from Floyd himself, now that he longer competes.

THE FACE OF BOXING

Instead of giving his genuine thoughts on Joshua, he decided to talk up other fighters in his stable.

When speaking to Fight Hype, he claimed: “I can’t really say…there’s a lot of good fighters out there.

“A lot of young, tough competitors out there. A lot of fighters giving the sport of boxing blood, sweat and tears. They’re working hard every day.

“You’ve got Gervonta Davis, you’ve got Badou Jack – and you have numerous other fighters that aren’t even under the Mayweather banner – working hard and giving the sport blood, sweat and tears.”

As you’d expect, fans were quick to criticise the 49-0 American for refusing to answer the question directly and give Joshua any props for what he’s done in such a short space of time.

AdamFPatrick posted: “Hahahaha. He goes off on a tangent and talks about Gervonta Davis and Badou Jack and puts them in the same bracket as Joshua. AJ is in a different stratosphere to these guys. Mayweather can never give a guy top dog status.”

It Rocks posted: “Floyd always jealous. The biggest name will always be Muhammad Ali, and he still doesn't give it up for the GOAT, what makes you think he'd give it up for AJ?”

M2014 kept it simple: “Floyd salty as hell.”

The trend continues throughout the comments section, perhaps this was a bad move on Mayweather’s part.

What do you make of Floyd Mayweather’s ‘answer’ to the Anthony Joshua question? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

