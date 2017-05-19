The NBA announced the 15 players who were selected for All-NBA teams, with some big names missing the final cut.

The league is absolutely stacked with talent right now as the up-and-comers continue developing into here-and-now stars. That left stars like Paul George and Gordon Hayward, who had approximately $30 million in guaranteed money to gain with a selection, out in the cold.

There are enough elite players to make an All-NBA Fourth Team that would be as formidable as the other three. Shaquille O'Neal was just one of many people who were stunned that one particular player did not make any of the three teams.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all found their way to All-NBA selections, but the other half of the Splash Bros. was left out. Klay Thompson was not named to one of the end of the year award teams along with his fellow Golden State Warriors.

Thompson was named to the All-NBA Third Team in each of the last two seasons but would have no such luck this time around. Shaq was in disbelief that someone who dropped 60 points while dribbling the ball just 11 times was left off of the squads:

Shaq mentions that he agrees with Warriors big man Draymond Green, who was named to the Third Team. Green was asked for his thoughts on Klay being left off and came to the defense of his teammate.

"Yeah, I think it's b---s---. When you look around the team, what'd we win, 67 games or something like that? ... I think Klay's one of our top three guys, you know, and to not to be on an All-NBA team, I think is pretty crazy," Draymond told media during shootaround.

Thompson has been one of the best perimeter players in the league over the past few years, one of the reasons the Warriors have risen to the top of the league. Golden State was far and away the best team through the regular season again, notching 67 wins.

Unfortunately for Klay there was some stiff competition this time around. Perimeter players that got in ahead of him include John Wall, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Isaiah Thomas, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

It'd be hard to drop one of those players off of this list, which is ultimately why Klay was left without All-NBA honors. Thompson actually averaged a career-high 22.3 points per game while cashing in his sixth season of shooting at least 40 percent from deep in a row.

Unfortunately the NBA is so incredibly stacked, even Klay couldn't get on one of the All-NBA teams this time around.