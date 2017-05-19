The last 12 winners of Man Utd's Youth Team Player of the Year - where are they now?

With nothing left to play for in the Premier League but a Europa League final in the offing, Jose Mourinho will reportedly play a very young side against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, the Portuguese named eight youngsters who could make their debuts for Manchester United.

He did, however, express concerns at potentially starting so many young and inexperienced players at once.

"To play so many kids at the same time, honestly, I don't think is good," Mourinho said. "You want them to be surrounded by players who support them."

Playing against Palace will be a great experience for United's youngsters, regardless of whether they win or lose.

One exciting talent coming through the ranks that could start is 16-year-old Angel Gomes, who was named United's Youth Team Player of the Year last night.

Gomes is highly rated at the Theatre of the Dreams but, judging by previous winners of the accolade, he faces a challenge to live up to all the hype.

United haven't had much luck over the past decade with players who won Young Player of the Year, as the list below suggests.

2005/06 - DARRON GIBSON

Now at Sunderland after joining in January, Darron Gibson spent a total of eight years at Old Trafford before leaving for Everton in 2012.

2006/07 - CRAIG CATHCART

Craig Cathcart spent most of his time out on loan after winning Young Player of the Year, turning out for Royal Antwerp, Plymouth Argyle and Watford, where he currently resides.

2007/08 - DANNY WELBECK

Awkward. One of Louis van Gaal's biggest mistakes as United manager was selling Danny Welbeck to Arsenal in 2014.

2008/09 - FEDERICO MACHEDA

Federico Macheda won Young Player of the Year after his last-minute winner against Aston Villa in April 2009, but after various loan spells, he's now playing for Novara in Serie B.

2009/10 - WILL KEANE

Four loan spells in two years saw Will Keane eventually call it quits at the Theatre of Dreams and join Hull City last summer.

2010/11 - RYAN TUNNICLIFFE

Another ex-United graduate struggling to find his feet. Ryan Tunnicliffe joined Fulham in 2014 but spent the second half of this season on loan at Wigan Athletic.

2011/12 - MATS MOLLER DAEHLI

Who? Mats Moller Daehli, now 22, left United in 2013 for Molde in Norway but now resides in the Bundesliga with SC Freiburg.

2012/13 - BEN PEARSON

Twelve years at United ended in Ben Pearson joining Preston North End permanently last summer.

2013/14 - JAMES WILSON

James Wilson was once regarded as a 'wonder boy' at United, but a lack of opportunities has seen him join Brighton and Derby County on loan over the past two years.

2014/15 - AXEL TUANZEBE

Axel Tuanzebe has a huge future ahead of him at United if his performance against Arsenal and Alexis Sanchez recently was anything to go by.

2015/16 - MARCUS RASHFORD

It's been a meteoric rise to stardom for Marcus Rashford who, 12 years on from joining United's academy, is only getting better under Jose Mourinho.

2016/17 - ANGEL GOMES

The latest winner of the Young Player of the Year. Gomes is a hugely exciting teenager who plays as a No.10 but has a keen eye for goal, scoring 12 goals in 19 starts this season.

