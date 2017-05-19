GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ajax youngster takes a swipe at Manchester United's Paul Pogba

With Ajax and Manchester United set to do battle in the Europa League final on May 24, much of the pre-match talk has focused on the different types of player on show.

The Dutch side are filled with talented youngsters while the Red Devils - who do also have a few exciting youth prospects - are mostly made up of expensive stars, with £30m players littered throughout Jose Mourinho's side.

Of course, one man who is likely to feature at the showpiece in Stockholm is Paul Pogba, the £89m man who's price tag pretty much eclipses the entire Ajax roster combined.

It is a David versus Goliath battle - at least on paper - but one of the Dutch side's bright teenage stars is not scared about facing the expensive Frenchman.

In fact, 17-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt even took a swipe at the former Juventus midfielder, ridiculing the fact that his financial cost has dictated much of the narrative leading up to the final.

As reported by Leeuwarder Courant, De Ligt said: “Maybe you’re playing such a final only once. So you have to win too."

When specifically asked about the United star, he said: “I have never seen a bag of money score a goal, as Johan Cruyff used to say. If we play with bravery we definitely have a chance.”

Pogba has endured an indifferent campaign upon his return to Manchester after his mega-money move with many labelling him a flop.

In reality, the Frenchman has not been a complete flop, just not yet a player who befits a £89m fee.

However, the 24-year-old has only scored on four occasions and recorded just three assists in 29 Premier League games - an output he must improve to silence the likes of De Ligt.

Mourinho is expected to name a completely changed side to face Crystal Palace on Sunday with his crosshairs locked on the final in Stockholm.

Pogba could feature against the Eagles after being absent in recent games due to the passing of his father.

The Frenchman should start against Ajax, particularly given his two outstanding performances against Celta Vigo in the semi-final.

United are the overwhelming favourites but the likes of Kasper Dolberg, Amin Younes and Davy Klaasen will not go down without a fight.

