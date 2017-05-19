Regardless of your thoughts on the potential super fight, you have to give Conor McGregor plenty of credit for even entering the conversation standing opposite Floyd Mayweather inside of a boxing ring.

He’s talked the talk, and this week he officially signed a deal to fight the 49-0 American and now the focus shifts to Team Mayweather who have offered very little in terms of giving the fans any hope that they’ll fight.

SUPER FIGHT

We’ve heard fighters from both sports either display their excitement or shut it down as a joke of a prospect, while we’ve also heard plenty of predictions – with most of them swaying towards a record-breaking 50th professional victory for Money.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Now that we’ve had perhaps the biggest breakthrough yet, it’s giving more the opportunity to discuss what will happen and current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier utilised his role on television perfectly, as he spoke out on the situation.

Rather than backing up his Octagon compatriot, DC had a blunt response to the fight.

Article continues below

He claimed not only will the Notorious lose against Mayweather, but any mixed martial artist will get put to sleep inside of a boxing ring and it will be embarrassing for the UFC.

He said: “He can actually go and fight Mayweather.

“And I’ve said it time and time again on this show, he will lose but the rest of these guys, they will get no money and they will also get slept.”

'DON'T GET SLEPT'

DC then brought up James Toney as an example, a boxer who entered the Octagon at UFC 118 and was demolished by Randy Couture, saying the same will happen in the opposite direction it could come back to haunt the UFC.

He added: “Look, James Toney fought in the UFC and got beat. We had no problem showing that footage over and over again of James Toney getting beat by Randy Couture.

“These boxing promoters will constantly show footage of the heavyweight champion of the world. Stipe Miocic getting slept by Anthony Joshua. Or Jimi Manuwa – come on, Jimi – getting slept by David Haye.

“These dudes will get slept and it’s going to be embarrassing. So, no – it’s not going to be good for the UFC. Conor, hats off to you, make your money but don’t get slept…which might happen.”

Cormier has been talking the most sense ever since the talks ever started, admitting that any MMA star – including himself – would not stand a chance inside of a boxing ring.

However, the same applies the other way around as it’s clear as day that no boxer can live inside of the Octagon – just look as James Toney.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s brutal assessment of McGregor vs. Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms