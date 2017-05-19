You've heard of "he said, she said."

How about "Kareem said, D said?"

That's what is playing out in the media this week as there's a war of the words taking place when recounting history by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dwight Howard of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hall of Famer and NBA's all-time leading scorer started it by telling Ryan Ward, a senior writer/editor for LakersNation.com, what he really thought of his time mentoring Howard when he was a member of the Lakers.

"Dwight Howard didn't want to do any work... I really don't understand what his thing was," Abdul-Jabbar said.

D-12 has fired back, recalling the situation a little differently than Kareem.

He actually responded to Ward's post on Instagram, using his verified account, to say this...

"dude. Don't lie to these people. About me not wanting to work with him. Before you make a story get all your facts straight before lying to people. Why wouldn't I wanna work with dude. He's one of the best all time. Dude know the truth. The team didn't even want him in the practice facility."

So, maybe Howard was told not to work with Abdul-Jabbar in his lone season with the Lakers in 2012-13.

Dwight responded again after Ward explained he was merely reporting Abdul-Jabbar's words.

"I know it's his words. But you could have checked both sources before reporting it," Howard responded. "I understand your [sic] doing your job. Dude don't have to lie tho. As soon as I was traded to Lakers [the] first person I sat with was dude. Wanting to work out. Go look back at my post. I posted a pic with him and myself at a hotel. But if a team says stay away I did what [I] was asked."

Howard did indeed post a picture of himself and Kareem after he was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers.

It's impossible to know who to believe but Howard doesn't usually get the benefit of the doubt these days. He's left everywhere with a bad taste in everyone's mouth, usually after underachieving.

While Howard played pretty well for the Hawks this season, the team bowed out in the first round. Meanwhile, his former team in Houston had a great season and was thought of as a contender in the Western Conference before flaming out in the playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs.

Howard's one season with Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Pau Gasol in Los Angeles was a strange one, as Dwight battled a sore back but still averaged 17.1 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Coach Mike D'Antoni's team lost in a first-round sweep against the Spurs and Howard was off to Houston in free agency.