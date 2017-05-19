The Hardy Boyz return took the WWE by storm, immediately claiming the WWE Raw Tag Team titles and reigning at the top since WrestleMania 33.

The Hardyz are on top of the world as far as tag team competition goes, injecting some fuel back into the duos scene for the WWE. Tag teams are still strong on the independent circuit, though, where Matt and Jeff spent some time between leaving TNA and re-joining WWE.

That's allowed them a chance to see some of the best tag teams in the world up close and personal. Matt has said time and time again one particular team needs to make the jump to the WWE, and he took to Twitter to throw his support behind the team again.

The Hardyz wrapped up their time on the independent scene with a battle against the Young Bucks for Ring of Honor, putting on a great match before they said goodbye to the indie scene for now. Matt and Jeff clearly left a lasting impression on the Young Bucks, who just named The Hardyz as the greatest tag team of all-time.

That's a huge compliment, especially when you think about some of the great duos in wrestling history. The Road Warriors Animal and Hawk, Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz, The Steiners ... the list goes on and on.

Matt caught wind of the honor from the Bucks of Youth and responded by paying the compliment back, once again pleading with them to make the jump to the WWE eventually:

Let the record show that Matt once again referred to his "Broken" gimmick in his verbiage. To which the Bucks had this to say, not totally shutting the door on the possibility:

The Young Bucks have been focused on becoming a self-sustaining brand as opposed to relying on a big promotion like the WWE like any number of teams that have come and gone over the years. They've cemented themselves as the best independent tag team working right now.

The Young Bucks would be giving up the independence they've carved for themselves by staying true to their vision, one of the things that makes them over on the indie scene, but a serious WWE run would be a sight to behold.

Imagining the Hardyz and Bucks of Youth battling for the WWE Tag Team titles on a much larger stage is a tantalizing thought. The problem for the WWE right now is there really aren't any teams nearly as over as Matt and Jeff.

A shocking signing of the Young Bucks would complete the resurrection of the tag team division, but it sounds like that's not in the cards any time soon.

