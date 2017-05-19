Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

John Terry is set to bring an end to an era at the end of the season when he finally leaves Chelsea after 22 years of successful service.

Having made over 700 appearances for the club, helping bring home five Premier League titles, six FA Cups and the Champions League, amongst others, to open a new chapter of his career before hanging up his boots.

Though the 36-year-old hasn't featured much this term – making only eight appearances in the league – he is still the club captain and remains a beacon for the side in the dressing room.

However, having announced his impending departure in the coming weeks, a new man is set to take over the role in his absence and Antonio Conte knows exactly who he wants to do it.

For the majority of the campaign, Terry's fellow centre-back Gary Cahill has been tasked with leading the side, and Conte isn't looking to change things and is set to hand the 31-year-old the armband on a permanent basis.

The England international has been a virtual ever present this term, helping to restrict Terry to a handful of appearances in the process, and there's going to be every chance that he will remain in the heart of Conte's back three next season.

“Gary is our vice-captain this season. He put the armband on every time John didn’t play," Conte said, per The Sun.

“For sure, Gary has good prospects of being captain, but now it’s important to finish the season.

“To start to think about next season is very dangerous because we have different targets still to reach.”

Cahill, who joined the club from Bolton Wanderers back in 2012 is now fast closing in on 250 appearances for the Blues and recently helped bring home a second title to Stamford Bridge.

There's no doubt that Cahill is the man for the job, having done so admirably for the majority of the campaign, and Conte will be wary of making too many changes ahead of his first Premier League title defence.

