After a stunning campaign under the leadership of Chris Hughton, Brighton & Hove Albion will be appearing in the Premier League for the first time in their history next season.

The Seagulls finished runners-up in the Championship, surrendering top spot to Newcastle on the final day of the season; Jack Grealish scoring a late equaliser for Aston Villa to secure their fate.

Nevertheless, Hughton's primary objective of making it to England's top-tier has been achieved and now, he faces a testing summer to build a squad capable of maintaining their new status.

The likes of Anthony Knockaert, Lewis Dunk and Dale Stephens have the quality to succeed in the Premier League but the manager will know that signings to support them will be imperative.

Well, it seems the south coast club have wasted no time in splashing the cash, announcing their first summer signing even before the window opens.

Pascal Gross of Ingolstadt is the man in question, with the midfielder reportedly agreeing on a four-year deal at the Amex Stadium.

The 25-year-old is certainly not a household name but he arrives in England with a glowing reputation after being the standout player for the relegated German outfit.

Gross may have only recorded four goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this season but surprisingly, he has created more chances (95) than any other player in the division, via Goal.

Even the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Ousmane Dembele and RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg - who has recorded 19 league assists - cannot get near to Gross in this department.

Creativity was clearly on the mind of Hughton when he made the signing and the manager was delighted with the deal which will be completed on June 10, subject to international clearance.

"We are delighted that Pascal has opted to sign for us, amid interest from a number of clubs from the Premier League and across Europe, and I am pleased to welcome him to the club," he told the club's official website.

"He offers something different to our existing midfielders, as an attacking midfielder in a more advanced position, operating behind the forward line; he will give us a different and new option going into the new season."

With the addition of Gross, Hughton may look to ditch his favoured 4-4-2 formation and bolster his midfield, a system which could prove decisive if they are to thwart the higher level opposition.

