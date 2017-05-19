Goldberg has kept a low profile since dropping the WWE Universal title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, finally losing to The Beast Incarnate in the conclusion to their trilogy.

The battle between two of wrestling's biggest leviathans was expected to be the main event on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but ultimately the match was bumped down to clear the path for The Undertaker's final WrestleMania bout.

Goldberg and Lesnar put on a better match than most expected, but it still wasn't quite the colossal clash fans hoped for between two of the biggest and baddest champions in wrestling history. Goldberg opened up about his post-match thoughts in a fresh interview, however.

Goldberg is making an big appearance at the Sugar Factory Fashion Show in Las Vegas this weekend and was making media rounds leading up to the event. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. had a chance to discuss numerous topics with Goldberg.

One of the discussion points was his relationship with Lesnar, and thoughts on how their third match together went at WrestleMania. Goldberg had some very complimentary things to say about the reigning WWE Universal champion.

"Brock is one of my best friends on the planet. He always has been and always will be. Whether we're inside the ring with him. He has done a lot of things in his life and is the utmost professional. That guy can work his ass off," Lesnar said.

"Whether we shell 2 moves or 200 moves, whether it's the psychology or the simple art of selling, Brock Lesnar is one of the best that has ever been out there. I hope people can appreciate the growth he has made as a person and character throughout the years because he's a pro

"He knows what to do, to be able to share the ring with him again 13 years far removed from the last time, and like you said, I may be beating a dead horse here, it was an honor and a privilege."

Little is said about Lesnar's life outside of the ring, but apparently he's very good friends with Goldberg. On that front, if they're such good friends it's a bit surprising their matches over the years have been uninspired to say the least.

