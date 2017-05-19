Chelsea legend John Terry will depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after one of the greatest ever Premier League careers.

Premier League titles, Champions League glory and masses of other domestic and European accolades feature on the Englishman's CV, however, his character and personality have often come under scrutiny.

The no-nonsense defender was revealed to have had an affair with Wayne Bridge's wife in 2010 before racially abusing Anton Ferdinand at Loftus Road in 2012.

The two incidents have left a scar on his reputation, despite his success as a footballer, but one former Chelsea player has revealed that there is a kinder side to Terry.

Sam Tillen - a player who is certainly not a household name - played alongside Terry with the Blues and has revealed that the Chelsea icon helped him overcome a serious knee injury by paying for him to go on holiday.

Tillen was out for 11 months but his teammate was on hand to help him through the gruelling recovery process.

He told the Evening Standard: “John became aware of it and insisted on me going away on holiday, to help me after having such a tough time. He told me to choose anywhere in the world.

“I picked Seville at first but he insisted that I should aim far higher. In the end, I went to Tobago with my mother, all expenses paid, and it was a holiday of a lifetime.

“Before I left, he called me into the dressing room and gave me an extra £100 spending money. I refused but he wouldn’t let me leave until I took it.”

Tillen, who left Stamford Bridge in 2005, also revealed how the club captain funded driving lessons for a number of the other young players.

He added: "John paid for the driving lessons for all the youth players in his age group because he knew that their first contract was worth only about £80 a week back then."

So, maybe he's not the pantomime villain after all. Terry's last act as a Chelsea player will be to lift the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge after the Blues' game against Sunderland on Sunday.

A suitable final act for one of the division's greatest ever players and a man who perhaps has more to him than his publicised mistakes.

