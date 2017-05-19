GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Former Chelsea player reveals a nice side to departing John Terry

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea legend John Terry will depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after one of the greatest ever Premier League careers.

Premier League titles, Champions League glory and masses of other domestic and European accolades feature on the Englishman's CV, however, his character and personality have often come under scrutiny.

The no-nonsense defender was revealed to have had an affair with Wayne Bridge's wife in 2010 before racially abusing Anton Ferdinand at Loftus Road in 2012.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The two incidents have left a scar on his reputation, despite his success as a footballer, but one former Chelsea player has revealed that there is a kinder side to Terry.

Sam Tillen - a player who is certainly not a household name - played alongside Terry with the Blues and has revealed that the Chelsea icon helped him overcome a serious knee injury by paying for him to go on holiday.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

WWE teases possible fan-favorite faction reunion

WWE teases possible fan-favorite faction reunion

Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

Tillen was out for 11 months but his teammate was on hand to help him through the gruelling recovery process.

He told the Evening Standard: “John became aware of it and insisted on me going away on holiday, to help me after having such a tough time. He told me to choose anywhere in the world.

“I picked Seville at first but he insisted that I should aim far higher. In the end, I went to Tobago with my mother, all expenses paid, and it was a holiday of a lifetime.

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

“Before I left, he called me into the dressing room and gave me an extra £100 spending money. I refused but he wouldn’t let me leave until I took it.”

Tillen, who left Stamford Bridge in 2005, also revealed how the club captain funded driving lessons for a number of the other young players.

He added: "John paid for the driving lessons for all the youth players in his age group because he knew that their first contract was worth only about £80 a week back then."

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

So, maybe he's not the pantomime villain after all. Terry's last act as a Chelsea player will be to lift the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge after the Blues' game against Sunderland on Sunday.

A suitable final act for one of the division's greatest ever players and a man who perhaps has more to him than his publicised mistakes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Wayne Bridge
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

WWE teases possible fan-favorite faction reunion

WWE teases possible fan-favorite faction reunion

Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again