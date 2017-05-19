The WWE has a number of superstars out as they recover from injury, but one is just about ready to make a return.

Summer Rae has been sidelined since August and her last televised match came in July, leaving the promising Women's division competitor out of action for close to a year. It's been a long road through recovery, but the WWE has reportedly cleared her for return.

She is expected to be part of the RAW brand, where she's currently listed on WWE.com. RAW's diva action has been picking up since Alexa Bliss made the move to Monday nights, igniting a feud with Bayley. The WWE may be holding off her return, though.

Summer is ready to return to the ring, but the WWE has a very good reason they're playing her return slowly, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer notes that there's an even number of female competitors on RAW and SmackDown Live.

That has the WWE waiting to see where things fall with some of their other talented Divas. Lanais preparing to make her in-ring debut for SmackDown, an NXT call-up could still be in play, and RAW now has an opening after Emma suffered a back injury.

Sliding Summer into the mix would make sense for RAW, who could be down a Diva while SmackDown is set to add Lana into the wrestling action. Emma is out indefinitely for the time being, undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured disc in her back

The likeliest scenario seems to be Summer returning to RAW this summer, though if the WWE is playing it slow who knows. Perhaps they can get Rae back into the mix through a few house show matches, or even an NXT tune-up.

The competition within the Women's division for both brand seems to be picking up, becoming a larger focus for the WWE. A six-pack challenge for the WWE SmackDown Women's championship followed up Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, booked as the second-to-last match of the night.

Stephanie McMahon recently discussed how she hopes their women's division continues growing in an interview with The Mirror.

“For the women of WWE, it's to continue this evolution. You know I think that we've come a long way, they have been regularly featured and competing in main events at pay-per-views and on television, but I think there's still a long way to go. Ultimately, I would love to see our women main event WrestleMania," McMahon said.

Getting Summer back would be another boost for a Divas group that is stacked with talent on both brands.

