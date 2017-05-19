GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

|.

Conor McGregor takes next legal step to finalize Mayweather superfight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather may be closing in on finalizing one of the biggest sporting events of all-time. 

Mayweather has remained coy following Dana White's announcement that he had finalized the deal for McGregor's side of the bout. Floyd has dodged questions about his side of the negotiation artfully. It's similar to watching his in-ring work, slipping his way around punches.

Money may be stalling and watching what he says for the time being, but the latest development form McGregor is further proof that things are getting serious. Conor has taken the next legal step he must to compete in a boxing ring with Mayweather. 

Article continues below

Conor has applied for a boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to World Boxing News. McGregor must be granted the license in order to compete in a sanctioned bout against Mayweather.

"Conor has submitted an application for a boxing license. We are currently waiting for his supporting documents," Bennett exclusively told WBN.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

WWE teases possible fan-favorite faction reunion

WWE teases possible fan-favorite faction reunion

Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

There should be little to no debate from the NSAC regarding McGregor's eligibility. Weeks ago,. NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told MMA Fighting in an exclusive interview that there's no reason for their committee to deny McGregor's application.

“There’s no reason not to approve this fight. Conor is not a boxer? Alright. Meanwhile, in the cage he’s knocked 17 guys out. In terms of boxing, it’s an approvable fight.

“He throws with incredible power. He throws like a ton of bricks. He’s got an iron-clad chin. He’s an inch or two taller than Mayweather. His arm reach is two inches more. He also has fought at 145, 155 and 170. So he’s the bigger, taller, longer fighter," Bennet said of McGregor. 

UFC 205: Open Workouts

This should only add fuel to the fire that things have progressed rapidly on the McGregor side of this superfight. If the contract wasn't even close, McGregor would have no reason to submit an application yet. 

The pen is in Floyd's hand now, though, and there's no telling how many more twists and turns will be left until the fight is finalized. With any luck, hopefully it's just a matter of Mayweather returning from London to look over the details and ink his name to the contract. 

When the match is finally official it's going to be a huge moment in sports history. Hopefully the fight that comes with it matches the insane hype that's been surrounding it for months. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

Shane McMahon reveals all about the origins of The Undertaker

WWE teases possible fan-favorite faction reunion

WWE teases possible fan-favorite faction reunion

Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

Antonio Contre reveals who will take over from John Terry as Chelsea captain

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

One WWE superstar is facing backlash after Twitter drama last night

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again