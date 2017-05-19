Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather may be closing in on finalizing one of the biggest sporting events of all-time.

Mayweather has remained coy following Dana White's announcement that he had finalized the deal for McGregor's side of the bout. Floyd has dodged questions about his side of the negotiation artfully. It's similar to watching his in-ring work, slipping his way around punches.

Money may be stalling and watching what he says for the time being, but the latest development form McGregor is further proof that things are getting serious. Conor has taken the next legal step he must to compete in a boxing ring with Mayweather.

Conor has applied for a boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to World Boxing News. McGregor must be granted the license in order to compete in a sanctioned bout against Mayweather.

"Conor has submitted an application for a boxing license. We are currently waiting for his supporting documents," Bennett exclusively told WBN.

There should be little to no debate from the NSAC regarding McGregor's eligibility. Weeks ago,. NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told MMA Fighting in an exclusive interview that there's no reason for their committee to deny McGregor's application.

“There’s no reason not to approve this fight. Conor is not a boxer? Alright. Meanwhile, in the cage he’s knocked 17 guys out. In terms of boxing, it’s an approvable fight.

“He throws with incredible power. He throws like a ton of bricks. He’s got an iron-clad chin. He’s an inch or two taller than Mayweather. His arm reach is two inches more. He also has fought at 145, 155 and 170. So he’s the bigger, taller, longer fighter," Bennet said of McGregor.

This should only add fuel to the fire that things have progressed rapidly on the McGregor side of this superfight. If the contract wasn't even close, McGregor would have no reason to submit an application yet.

The pen is in Floyd's hand now, though, and there's no telling how many more twists and turns will be left until the fight is finalized. With any luck, hopefully it's just a matter of Mayweather returning from London to look over the details and ink his name to the contract.

When the match is finally official it's going to be a huge moment in sports history. Hopefully the fight that comes with it matches the insane hype that's been surrounding it for months.

