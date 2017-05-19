GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Chris Jericho reveals he was supposed to be Universal champion after WrestleMania

Chris Jericho has left behind Y2J for now as he tours America with his rock band Fozzy, but he's still faced with wrestling questions everywhere he turns.

It's unclear how long Jericho will be gone - though some WWE Live event advertising points to early July - but he left on a high note. His rivalry with Kevin Owens spanned through both RAW and SmackDown Live and was one of the best things the promotion had going for it. 

Owens and Jericho's feud went for months, with the two sharing the stage at WrestleMania 33 with the United States title on the line. That was always the plan, but it was actually supposed to be for the WWE Universal title that Owens dropped at Payback to Brock Lesnar.

Jericho gave a revealing interview to Sirius XM radio show Busted Open, dropping a bombshell now that WrestleMania is far in the distance. Y2J was asked about how crazy his schedule has been since he was on tour days after his last WWE appearance until his return and had quite the response.

"It wasn't supposed to be that way, I was supposed to finish up after WrestleMania that Monday afterwards. Then about - in December maybe - Vince called me in and he had a big idea, I can probably say this now," Jerico said.

"The original idea, as things change all the time, was for me and Kevin Owens to work at WrestleMania, and for me to win the title and then to lose it to Brock in Sacramento at the next Pay-Per-View," Jericho said.

That promise of the big title at WrestleMania, and a headlining match against Lesnar to close out his current run, led to Jericho taking on the extra workload. It's hard to blame him when he'd be in such a prominent position.

"So when you get presented with that idea it's like, 'well sure, of course I'll stay for that.' Then, as things go, the Goldberg factor started and Vince changed his mind, and at that point I was already locked in for the extra month. Doing another month with Kevin Owens, which was the way to do it anyways...

"When you're an independent contractor or whatever you want to say... you take advantage of the moments as they are presented to you. Jericho in 2016, the stupid idiot Jericho, "The List" Jericho, became a big hit. So I wanted to make sure the story gets its proper finish, which it did," Jericho said. 

Owens and Jericho still got a chance to work their impressive program, but fans surely would've appreciated watching the two battle out for the top belt in the company. That title bout would have definitely had better reception than Brock vs. Goldberg 3. 

