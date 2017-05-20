GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Season-by-season goal comparison

Ever since 2007, the footballing world has been dominated by two entities, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the last ten years, the pair have been the top two in every Ballon d'Or podium with Kaka the last man to break the duopoly.

They have redefined the game, making the art of goal scoring look easy and sending shivers down the spine of every defender across Europe.

Records seem to be broken every week but just how do the duo match up when it comes to finding the back of the net? Well, here's a season-by-season comparison - the appearances are in brackets, via talkSPORT.

2010/11: Messi 53 (55) - Ronaldo 53 (54)

Messi v Ronaldo - a season-by-season goal comparison to see who comes out on top

Messi v Ronaldo - a season-by-season goal comparison to see who comes out on top

2011/12: Messi 73 (60) - Ronaldo 50 (55)

2012/13: Messi 60 (50) - Ronaldo 55 (55)

2013/14: Messi 41 (46) - Ronaldo 51 (47)

2014/15: Messi 58 (57) - Ronaldo 61 (54)

2015/16: Messi 41 (49) - Ronaldo 51 (48)

2016/17: Messi 51 (50) - Ronaldo 39 (44)

So there you have it, the definitive goal scoring list from the games two finest players. Both players have won three duels a piece with a draw taking place in the 2010/11 season.

Both superstars still have games to play this campaign but it seems as if Messi will claim the crown this time around.

As for Ronaldo, well, the Portuguese enigma will be content with his recent form and the fact that he recently broke Jimmy Greaves' all-time scoring record in league competition, notching his 368th strike in the 4-1 win over Celta Vigo.

A Champions League final beckons for the former Manchester United forward with Messi having to make do with a Copa del Rey final against Deportivo Alaves.

The Argentine international looks back to his best this campaign, scoring a priceless brace against Real Madrid to put Barca back in the title race, recording his 500th goal for the Blaugrana in the process.

The diminutive attacker has set some ridiculous records in the past, none more prominent than the 91 goals he scored in a calendar year in 2012 - a feat which not even Ronaldo can get close to.

The two are showing no signs of slowing down and despite the likes of Neymar, Paulo Dybala and Eden Hazard, the pair still hold dominance over the footballing world.

Will anyone challenge them for the 2018 Ballon d'Or? Antoine Griezmann thinks Gianluigi Buffon could win it if Juventus lift the Champions League but that theory seems unlikely given the form of both Messi and Ronaldo.

