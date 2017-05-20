GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antonio Conte.

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

With the Premier League title now in the bag, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte can now start looking ahead to next season with an eye on improving his squad in order to make sure he defends it at the first time of asking.

Not only will the club have to do that, but they will also have a return to the Champions League to contend with, so it won't just be improvement on his mind, it'll be widening the talent pool.

Chelsea have had their fair share of detractors this season, who believe they have only been able to romp to the title so easily because of their lack of European competition this term, but that shouldn't take anything away from what he has achieved during his maiden campaign in English football.

With those two factors to take into consideration, owner Roman Abramovic is prepared to hand Conte a stunning transfer kitty of £200million to help ensure he meets his objectives next season.

And with all that cash available, Conte is allegedly prepared to splash out €50 million (£42.7m) on Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to The Telegraph.

The 22-year-old has been one of the principality club's star men this term, helping them in their own push for the league title, which they secured with a win over St Etienne last weekend.

Monaco are preparing themselves for a number of offers for their best players over the coming months, and aren't going to be in the mood to let anyone leave on the cheap.

The likes of Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe are also attracting great interest from elsewhere and Monaco will want to guard against losing the nucleus of their exciting team.

The report also states that Chelsea are also interested in Bakayoko's midfield teammate Thomas Lemar, but are aware that the French champions won't want to let both players go, so for now are concentrating their efforts on Bakayoko.

However, Chelsea may also need to guard against losing Conte to Inter Milan, who are trying to prize him away from west London with a huge salary packet.

It is hoped that the funds Chelsea are providing him for the summer will persuade to keep him at the club instead of opting for a return to Italy.

