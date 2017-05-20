Official online NBA destination in the UK

Cleveland Cavaliers cruise to game two blowout win, go up 2-0 in series

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a huge step towards the NBA Finals as they dominated the Boston Celtics in game two of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Having won by 14 in game one, their latest performance at TD Garden was even better as they rushed out to a 72-31 half-time lead. The final score was a dominant 130-86 as the Cavs moved to 10-0 in the playoffs. 

Heading back to Cleveland for games three and four of this series it would be a huge surprise if the Wine and Gold were to drop a game against the number one seed. 

LeBron James (30/4/7) continued his fine run of form, shooting an impressive 12-18 from the field during his 33 minutes of action. It was also another strong performance for Kevin Love (21/12/2) as he produced a double-double. 

Kyrie Irving (23/1/3) was 8-11 from the field and 3-6 from deep as he owned the point guard battle with Isaiah Thomas (2/3/6), who picked up an injury and sat out the whole second half. He was 0-6 before the hip strain that could have ended his season.

Every Celtics player struggled and it was a feeble attempt from the Cs to defend their home court on such a big stage. Rookie Jaylen Brown (19/4/1) led the team in scoring. Only Al Horford (11/5/2) and Avery Bradley (13/3/0) joined him on double figures.

