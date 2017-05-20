Rory McIlroy has pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, a Championship he claimed in 2014, due to the reoccurrence of a rib injury which kept him from competing for eight weeks earlier this year.

The World No 2 was clearly below par (no pun intended) at Sawgrass in Florida, when he finished tied 35th at two-over-par, which must have been a result of his discomfort.

Originally, it is thought the injury started when McIlroy was practising in the off-season with new equipment after Nike announced their plans to stop making golf clubs.

Earlier this year, McIlroy had to withdraw from the HSBC Championship when it was revealed that the pain he had been suffering near his back actually turned out to be a stress fracture to his rib.

He also lost a play-off to Graeme Storm who claimed the South African Open just days earlier.

Using that as a sign, McIlroy has since decided to withdraw from the Surrey Championship to focus on healing up and getting ready for the US Open next month at Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

He has already taken three weeks off to get married in April this year so his sharpness hasn’t been quite there all season, but the Irishman is hoping with rest and recuperation, he’ll be fit and ready to take to the tees in June.

“Having had a reaction to my earlier rib injury, I have been advised to take a conservative approach to my recovery,” McIlroy said.

"That unfortunately means I have to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship."

Although playing time is key for him to retain his ranking and his chance of winning the US Open, he conceded that his recovery is more crucial than disappointment right now.

“It’s a disappointing decision to have to make, but I have to ensure I make a full recovery.”

McIlroy will be hoping to get back to his best, especially with the US Open just around the corner.

The four-time Major winner will hope this brief period of time with no golf will help eliminate any more niggles and see him get back on track.

He will fly out to Wisconsin later this month to prepare, but the Irishman will surely be wondering if he has enough time to recover in time to compete and hopefully get back to emulating his amazing 2014 season where he claimed the European Championship in Wentworth, the Open, the US PGA Championship, and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

