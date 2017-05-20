GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

N'Golo Kante reveals what has helped him improve at Chelsea

The 2016/17 season has been all about Chelsea midfielder, N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman has become the league's most envied midfielder, spearheading Antonio Conte's Premier League title-winning campaign.

After winning the same trophy and excelling with Leicester last campaign, Kante has grown in stature, winning a whole host of personal accolades.

The Frenchman was voted the PFA Players' Player of the Year and was voted into the PFA Team of the Year for the second consecutive season.

But, what is really behind the £32m man's evolution in west London? Well, turns out that Conte has had a huge impact over the former Caen midfielder.

The Italian coach's methods have been revolutionary in England's top-flight, with his alteration to a 3-4-3 formation a catalyst for success.

"He (Conte) had a very clear idea of what he wanted from the team, and from me," Kante said, via Metro.

"Since I joined Chelsea he puts a winning mentality on everyone.

"The hard work, the important little details, he’s a winner. He’s a hard worker, he wants to work, work and repeat in every training session to win at the weekend."

Football Writers Association Player of the Year

The combative ball of perpetual motion is just tailor-made for Conte's demands, a perfect relationship.

In the summer, it is rumoured that the Italian will look to invest in a new partner for Kante with French international Tiemoue Bakayoko linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Conte clearly views Kante as the cornerstone for his success and is looking to tinker his team in order to suit his needs.

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

Nemanja Matic has been the Frenchman's partner for the majority of the season but the manager clearly thinks he can upgrade on the Serbian.

Cesc Fabregas has occasionally been utilised next to Kante, but the often pragmatic-thinking Conte clearly doesn't see the Spaniard as a viable long-term option.

Next season could prove to be a defining moment for the Italian manager, can he juggle European competition as well as perform to such a high standard domestically?

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

Well, with Kante's energy and application, anything is possible and it will be intriguing to see how the French international copes in the Champions League for the first time in his career.

