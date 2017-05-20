GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gomes.

Angel Gomes could become Manchester United's youngest Premier League player - and he looks brilliant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United fans would have hoped that their clash against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season had plenty riding on it.

Before a ball was kicked, they might have been looking at the fixture and believing they would be lifting the Premier League trophy afterward.

As the season wore on, though, it became clear that there would be no title challenge. Instead, Jose Mourinho’s side would have hoped that they could secure a top-four finish on the final day against Palace.

Article continues below

Again, their top-four challenge has failed to materialise meaning no matter what happens on Sunday, they will finish sixth.

And there will be other things on Mourinho’s mind as they take to the pitch against the Eagles - Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

Messi v Ronaldo - a season-by-season goal comparison to see who comes out on top

Messi v Ronaldo - a season-by-season goal comparison to see who comes out on top

The Portuguese boss has already revealed that he will be fielding plenty of youngsters at Old Trafford on the final day with their upcoming final against Ajax.

"I hope you don't kill me when you see my team [against Palace]," he said.

"I hope the fans at Old Trafford support the team, they forgive some naivety, they forgive some lack of confidence. And I hope that Big Sam [Allardyce] shows he's a good friend and he goes slow. He tells [Wilfried] Zaha to go slow, he leaves [Christian] Benteke at home. I hope he goes soft on us."

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-PRESSER

So, who will Mourinho be playing?

Well, it seems as though a certain Angel Gomes could be named in the squad. 

Gomes is actually former United player Nani's cousin and is extremely highly-rated at Carrington

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder trained with the first-team on Friday and has been named by Mourinho as one of the youngsters in line to start. It’s already been a pretty good week for him after he became the youngest ever recipient of the club’s Jimmy Murphy Youth Player of the Year.

And, if he plays any part of the game against Palace, he will become the club’s youngest ever player in the Premier League era at 16 years and 263 days.

The overall record is currently held by David Gaskell, who played in goal in a 1956 Manchester derby at the age of 16 years and 19 days.

But how actually how good is Gomes?

England v Romania - UEFA European Under-17 Championship Qualifier

Well, we’ve found a YouTube video of him in action - and it looks as though he’s going to be rather incredible.

Watch: Angel Gomes is action

Take a look:

Let’s hope he starts his United career on Sunday as he takes his first steps towards fulfilling his potential.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Football
Gary Neville
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

Messi v Ronaldo - a season-by-season goal comparison to see who comes out on top

Messi v Ronaldo - a season-by-season goal comparison to see who comes out on top

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Chris Jericho reveals he was supposed to win Universal title at WrestleMania

Chris Jericho reveals he was supposed to win Universal title at WrestleMania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again