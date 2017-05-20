Manchester United fans would have hoped that their clash against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season had plenty riding on it.

Before a ball was kicked, they might have been looking at the fixture and believing they would be lifting the Premier League trophy afterward.

As the season wore on, though, it became clear that there would be no title challenge. Instead, Jose Mourinho’s side would have hoped that they could secure a top-four finish on the final day against Palace.

Again, their top-four challenge has failed to materialise meaning no matter what happens on Sunday, they will finish sixth.

And there will be other things on Mourinho’s mind as they take to the pitch against the Eagles - Wednesday’s Europa League final.

The Portuguese boss has already revealed that he will be fielding plenty of youngsters at Old Trafford on the final day with their upcoming final against Ajax.

"I hope you don't kill me when you see my team [against Palace]," he said.

"I hope the fans at Old Trafford support the team, they forgive some naivety, they forgive some lack of confidence. And I hope that Big Sam [Allardyce] shows he's a good friend and he goes slow. He tells [Wilfried] Zaha to go slow, he leaves [Christian] Benteke at home. I hope he goes soft on us."

So, who will Mourinho be playing?

Well, it seems as though a certain Angel Gomes could be named in the squad.

Gomes is actually former United player Nani's cousin and is extremely highly-rated at Carrington

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder trained with the first-team on Friday and has been named by Mourinho as one of the youngsters in line to start. It’s already been a pretty good week for him after he became the youngest ever recipient of the club’s Jimmy Murphy Youth Player of the Year.

And, if he plays any part of the game against Palace, he will become the club’s youngest ever player in the Premier League era at 16 years and 263 days.

The overall record is currently held by David Gaskell, who played in goal in a 1956 Manchester derby at the age of 16 years and 19 days.

But how actually how good is Gomes?

Well, we’ve found a YouTube video of him in action - and it looks as though he’s going to be rather incredible.

Watch: Angel Gomes is action

Take a look:

Let’s hope he starts his United career on Sunday as he takes his first steps towards fulfilling his potential.

