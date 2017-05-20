GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Luiz.

What David Luiz has done for his Chelsea teammates after they won the Premier League

Chelsea can finally celebrate winning the Premier League on Sunday when they get their hands on the trophy.

Antonio Conte’s side could reach the incredible tally of 93 points with victory over Sunderland, making them the second-best club in Premier League history.

But it seems that the players aren’t waiting for the domestic season to end before celebrating their triumph. Well, one player in particular.

That’s because David Luiz has already spent his title winning bonus - by showering his teammates, his manager and owner Roman Abramovich with gifts.

The defender brought 30 wrist-worn supercar keys that will be linked to their cars. They bracelet unlocks the players’ own respective cars and features a mix of precious metals, with each one personally engraved.

But Abramovich was given an extra special one. The Russian’s was made from a 4.9 billion-year-old meteorite - older than the earth itself.

In total, Luiz is thought to have splashed out more than £1 million on the gifts.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

The keys are made by ’Senturion’ with them claiming their products are “the most unique collectors’ item in the world.” Prices for the keys start at £38,000 but it’s believed that bracelets like Abramovich’s carry a six-figure price tag.

Senturion's Director of Communications, Ayla Varquin said: “It was very generous of David to commission special Senturion pieces for his team-mates.

“While normally we produce editions of only seven pieces, in this case it was our pleasure to create a custom edition of 30 for his Chelsea team-mates.”

Luiz has been crucial in defence for Chelsea this season and is obviously delighted to have finally won a Premier League trophy. In fact, last month, he said he was “obsessed” with becoming a title winner at Stamford Bridge.

"Winning the Premier League has always been an obsession of mine. This is one of the toughest competitions in the world. We've worked hard to make this dream come true,” he said.

Well his dream have finally come true and to thank his teammates, he’s got them a pretty nice little present.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

