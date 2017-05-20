GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

The pair played together during the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour.

Paul O'Connell shows just how much of an admirer of Owen Farrell he is

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ahead of the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, some of this year's squad might have to take inspiration from that famous speech from the now retired Irishman Paul O'Connell.

Though Sam Warburton was the skipper for the tour back in 2013, O'Connell often decided to step up and sometimes take the reigns. 

Owen Farrell was only 21 years of age during the 2013 tour, though O'Connell was massively impressed with the work and graft that the youngster was showing.

O'Connell was that impressed, he couldn't stop praising him during a team talk, as the video further down this article shows.

The Irishman did not hide his admiration for the work rate of Farrell, insisting to the more senior members of the squad that he was setting an example for them.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Watch: Angel Gomes to become youngest Man Utd PL player - here's what he can do

Watch: Angel Gomes to become youngest Man Utd PL player - here's what he can do

"I think it's funny that one of the youngest guys on the team, O Farrell, is the one that's driving everyone on though", stated O'Connell.

"Ya know, we all need to add that extra little bit to our game lads and become a team and push each other around the corner all the time.

"Push each other to get off the ground. Every little thing we do.

"The guy is 22 years of age, barking at everyone, driving everyone around the pitch. We should all be f****** doing it."

You can watch the behind the scenes footage in the video below.

(Scroll to 00:29 to see what he said to Farrell)

Very fascinating insight from the dressing room during a Lion's tour.

The then youthful Farrell would of most definitely looked back at that Lions tour as a massive moment in his so far, very successful career.

As O'Connell won't be present at this year's tour, it means that it is time for a new member of the squad to step up and take the reigns.  

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
New Zeland Rugby
England Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
South Africa Rugby
Rugby Union
Italy Rugby
Australia Rugby
France Rugby
Wales Rugby
Scotland Rugby

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Watch: Angel Gomes to become youngest Man Utd PL player - here's what he can do

Watch: Angel Gomes to become youngest Man Utd PL player - here's what he can do

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again