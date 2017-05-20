Ahead of the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, some of this year's squad might have to take inspiration from that famous speech from the now retired Irishman Paul O'Connell.

Though Sam Warburton was the skipper for the tour back in 2013, O'Connell often decided to step up and sometimes take the reigns.

Owen Farrell was only 21 years of age during the 2013 tour, though O'Connell was massively impressed with the work and graft that the youngster was showing.

O'Connell was that impressed, he couldn't stop praising him during a team talk, as the video further down this article shows.

The Irishman did not hide his admiration for the work rate of Farrell, insisting to the more senior members of the squad that he was setting an example for them.

"I think it's funny that one of the youngest guys on the team, O Farrell, is the one that's driving everyone on though", stated O'Connell.

"Ya know, we all need to add that extra little bit to our game lads and become a team and push each other around the corner all the time.

"Push each other to get off the ground. Every little thing we do.

"The guy is 22 years of age, barking at everyone, driving everyone around the pitch. We should all be f****** doing it."

You can watch the behind the scenes footage in the video below.

(Scroll to 00:29 to see what he said to Farrell)

Very fascinating insight from the dressing room during a Lion's tour.

The then youthful Farrell would of most definitely looked back at that Lions tour as a massive moment in his so far, very successful career.

As O'Connell won't be present at this year's tour, it means that it is time for a new member of the squad to step up and take the reigns.

